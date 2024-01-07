Kevin Kisner, who had a lackluster performance in the 2023 season, was notably absent from the tour's first signature event in 2024. Nonetheless, he made it to Hawaii to mark his broadcasting debut with NBC.

Thus, speculations arose, leaving fans uncertain about whether Kisner had retired from professional golf. Contrary to the rumors, the truth is that the talented golfer is anticipated to tee off in an upcoming event.

As per a recent tweet from PGA Tour Communications, Kevin Kisner is expected to participate in the Sony Open in Hawaii. The event is set to kick off from January 11-14.

PGA Tour Communications shared on their X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“The Sony Open in Hawaii (January 11-14) is the second tournament of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season and first Full-Field Event.”

It's noteworthy that NBC Sports surprised fans last month, in December, with the announcement of Kisner joining them as an analyst for two of their events in 2024.

However, in a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the 2021 Wyndham Championship winner revealed that he has no intention of quitting the game. Kevin Kisner said:

“Obviously, I haven’t thought about quitting the game yet, but he (Tommy Roy) came up to me at the RSM Classic this year (2023) in November and said: There may be an opportunity. I may need some help. Can I call you in a couple of weeks?”

He added:

“We talked about it the week after and he said, ‘Will you just give me a couple events on your schedule that would work?’ I thought, I’m already playing in the Sony Open, so why not fly over here earlier and see what I can do?”

In addition to hosting The Sentry, fans can enjoy the 39-year-old golfer's humorous remarks during the WM Phoenix Open in February.

A look into Kevin Kisner’s 2023 season

Kevin Kisner faced significant challenges in the 2023 PGA season, missing the cut in many events. Participating in 18 events, he managed to make the cut in only eight of them.

Kisner experienced consistently poor finishes, with the lowest point being a T72 position at the CJ CUP in South Carolina and finishing 78th at the RSM Classic.

Moreover, the four-time PGA Tour winner withdrew on two occasions: first from the RBC Heritage in April and then from the Travelers Championship in June.

Nonetheless, with a new season, fans could witness Kisner in a new form at the Waiʻalae Country Club in January 2024.