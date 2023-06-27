Is LIV Golf getting OWGR points? Details mentioned in the leaked PGA Tour-PIF framework agreement

The PGA Tour-PIF alliance framework, which was leaked on Twitter on Monday, June 26, focused on the formation of a new joint commercial series.

LIV Golf and Tour agreed to merge following a controversial agreement signed between them in May. The recently leaked framework of the contract highlighted the key features of the deal.

The agreement puts the future of the LIV Golf series in jeopardy, as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan now seemingly has the authority to disband the Saudi-backed series if he sees fit. The framework states that DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and LIV Golf will work under one roof in "an entity controlled by NewCo's board of directors, which has a majority representation appointed by the PGA Tour."

The agreement's fourth clause addresses the possibility of LIV Golf getting OWGR points, stating:

"The parties will cooperate in good faith and use best efforts to secure OWGR recognition for LIV events and players under OWGR's criteria for considering LIV's pending application."

It is important to note that LIV golfers were previously deprived of Official World Golf Ranking points because of their 54-hole format game.

The new framework mentions the possibility of the Saudi circuit participants receiving OWGR points, but there is little indication of how many points will be on offer or when the new rule will come into effect.

PGA Tour-PIF framework agreement details key highlights about LIV Golf

The framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the PIF included key details about the future of LIV Golf. The framework stated that NewCo would conduct an empirical data-driven review of the LIV Golf to determine the future of the league.

The agreement reads as follows:

"NewCo will undertake a full and objective empirical data-driven evaluation of LIV and its prospects and potential and will make a good faith assessment of the benefits of team golf in general and the PIF, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour will work together to determine how best to integrate team golf into PGA Tour and DP World Tour events going forward."

The framework agreement also discussed the process for players who desire to re-apply for Tour's membership.

"The PGA Tour and DP World Tour will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any player who desires to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour following the competition of the 2023 season."

Amidst the merger, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman issued an email to his workers concerning the series' 2024 season, which was received by The Washington Post. Norman wrote:

"As we look ahead to the second half of this season and into 2024, especially with legal disputes behind us, I could not be more optimistic about the opportunities ahead... Our 2024 schedule is nearing completion, which will feature world-class venues both familiar and new, continuing to bring out the very best in our players."

