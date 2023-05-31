Is LIV Golf star Matt Wolff being pushed out of Brooks Koepka's team? Golfer’s name taken down from LIV team socials

Matt Wolff has been omitted from the social media bios of LIV Golf's Smash GC, as the golfer is reportedly removed from Brooks Koepka's team.

While the Smash GC's Twitter and Instagram bios have the names of other teammates, including Koepka, his brother Chase, and Jason Kokrak, Wolff's name has disappeared. However, he still appears in the team's banner picture on Twitter.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: LIV Golf star Matt Wolff has been removed from the Twitter and Insta bios of Smash GC. This happened within the last 48 hours. (Per: JUST IN: LIV Golf star Matt Wolff has been removed from the Twitter and Insta bios of Smash GC. This happened within the last 48 hours.(Per: @NoLayingUp 🚨🐺❓JUST IN: LIV Golf star Matt Wolff has been removed from the Twitter and Insta bios of Smash GC. This happened within the last 48 hours. 👀 (Per: @NoLayingUp) https://t.co/YfPeVrs2oE

The 24-year-old golfer has been associated with the Saudi-backed circuit since last season. Initially, he joined Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC before switching to Koepka's Smash GC for 2023.

Last year, Wolff created a buzz in the breakaway circuit when he became the first golfer to ace the hole in the new circuit. He played seven events in 2022 with total earnings of $4,226,167 as he finished 21st on the LIV Golf money list.

Wolff started 2023 with a T-7 at the season opener in Mayakoba. He finished T-5 in Tucson, followed by a tie for fifth in Orlando. However, his performance took a hit after that, as he ended up at 44, 41, and 34 in the next three events. He didn't play in the final round of the DC event at Trump National Golf Club last week citing an injury.

The Oklahoma State Univesity alum has made 64 starts on the PGA Tour and secured his only win on the Tour at the 2019 3M Open. He has earned $7,607,287 on PGA Tour.

LIV Golf teams details

As of now, these are the squads of each team on LIV Golf:

4 Aces GC : Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Dustin Johnson*, Pat Perez

: Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Dustin Johnson*, Pat Perez Cleeks GC : Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer*

: Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer* Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau*, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

: Bryson DeChambeau*, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri Fire Balls GC : Carlos Ortiz, Abe Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia*

: Carlos Ortiz, Abe Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia* HY Flyers GC : James Piot, Phil Mickelson*, Cam Tringale, Brendan Steele

: James Piot, Phil Mickelson*, Cam Tringale, Brendan Steele Iron Heads GC : Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee

: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee Majesticks GC : Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson*, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter*

: Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson*, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter* RangeGoats GC : Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson*, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch

: Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson*, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch Ripper GC : Matt Jones, Cam Smith*, Jed Morgan, Marc Leishman

: Matt Jones, Cam Smith*, Jed Morgan, Marc Leishman Smash GC : Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Brooks Koepka*, Jason Kokrak

: Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Brooks Koepka*, Jason Kokrak Stinger GC : Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

: Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester Torque GC: David Puig, Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

What's next on the LIV Golf schedule?

Talor Gooch leads the season standings of the LIV Golf League 2023

After playing half of the events on LIV Golf League's 2023 schedule, players will get a month's break before starting the second half of the league. Players will head to Andalucía, Spain for the eighth event on the schedule of the upstart league.

The Andulacia event will take place from June 30 to July 2 at The Real Club Valderrama. So far, Talor Gooch, who secured two wins this season, leads the season standings. 4Aces GC holds the first position in the team portion with one win and two runner-up finishes this season

Poll : 0 votes