Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open?

Nelly Korda will be playing at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The event is being held at Dundonald Links, marking Korda’s first appearance at this course.

The top-ranked golfer in the women’s game is entering the tournament without a win so far this season. Her best finish in 2025 came at Erin Hills, where she placed second. Despite the lack of a victory, Korda remains a consistent presence at the top of leaderboards and continues to be a strong contender in every event she enters.

This week’s tournament presents a new challenge for Korda. Dundonald Links is known for its demanding layout and the unique conditions of links-style golf. Navigating the course will require strategic play and adaptability, both of which are strengths in Nelly Korda’s game.

Unlike Scottie Scheffler, who just won The Open Championship on the men’s side at Royal Portrush, Korda is still seeking her first win of the season. However, expectations remain high given her ranking and overall performance throughout the year.

The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open will be a key event for Korda as she prepares for the remaining stretch of the season, especially with major championships and the Olympics on the horizon. Her participation at Dundonald adds further strength to the field and attention to the tournament.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda has played a consistent 2025 season on the LPGA Tour, recording several top-10 finishes and a pair of runner-up results. Despite not securing a win yet, her performances have kept her among the top-ranked players in the world.

Nelly Korda opened the year with a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and later added another runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open. She has also placed inside the top-10 at events like the Founders Cup, Mizuho Americas Open, and Chevron Championship. While she missed out on strong finishes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and The Amundi Evian Championship, her results overall reflect consistent play across different conditions and course setups.

With solid earnings and strong placements in majors and regular tour events alike, Korda remains a key contender as the season progresses and more high-stakes tournaments approach.

Here is Nelly Korda’s 2025 season summary:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2nd, $227,854

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T19, $131,114

The Amundi Evian Championship: T43, $34,390

