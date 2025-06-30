Nelly Korda works on her fitness as she shares ‘after workout nourishment’ during her LPGA break

Nelly Korda works hard on and off the course, including getting in the gym even while she's on a small hiatus from professional golf. Amid her break from the LPGA Tour, she shared with her followers her chosen meal following a workout.

Korda did not play last weekend after she finished T19 in the KMPG Women's PGA Championship the week prior. Before that, she played at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Nelly Korda shared her chosen post-fitness snack (Instagram/nellykorda)

While she prepares for her next event on tour, Nelly Korda shared an Instagram story featuring her meal of choice after a workout: a cup of bone broth from Brodo.

"After workout nourishment."

Bone broth has a ton of nutrients that are good to consume, and it's often used as a way to recover from illness. The properties bone broth has can also help in many other ways, and the LPGA Tour golfer is taking full advantage of that.

Korda's next tournament is not known yet, as she skipped the Dow Championship and has not yet revealed when exactly she'll be back. However, it is very likely that she'll be competing in the Evian Championship, a Major, on July 10.

Leading into her next event, she will carry a streak of six consecutive top-20 finishes into play. She has yet to record a win, however, after her historic 2024 season.

LPGA golfer says Nelly Korda could dominate amateur male golfers

Jenny Shin, an LPGA Tour golfer ranked 75th in the world right now, believes that male amateurs who criticize her league don't know what they're talking about. She believes that the best of her counterparts would put them to shame.

Nelly Korda got a shoutout from Jenny Shin (Image via Imagn)

Shin said she has competed with those people and usually ends up doing quite well. She said (via The Golfing Gazette):

"Moment I take them to a place outside their comfort zone, they lose their mentality and their confidence. Put them in front of a camera where they’ll be criticized, it’s another dimension."

"First of all, I don’t think someone of Nelly’s caliber (popularity) would agree to do this. And I can guarantee she would beat every single amateur golfer no matter their handicap. Her aura and being in front of a camera alone would add 5 shots to their handicap. She actually hits it 280-300 off the tee, but straight."

The idea came from Barstool's Sam Bozoian Riggs, a content creator who plays against his detractors in YouTube golf. Shin said it was "brilliant" and thought the LPGA Tour should implement something similar for Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and others.

