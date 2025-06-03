Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 Shoprite LPGA Classic?

Nelly Korda was looking forward to grab her first Major victory of the 2025 LPGA Tour season. However, she missed out the trophy at the US Women’s Open to Maja Stark by just two strokes. Now the World No. 1 will be heading to play at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

The field for the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer has been finalized, bringing together a competitive mix of top-ranked players, former champions and emerging talents. Set to be played over three days (Friday through Sunday), the tournament returns to Seaview, A Dolce Hotel in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

The 144-player lineup is led by the current World No. 1 and No. 2, Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, both expected to be major contenders. With a strong roster and a challenging course, the event is set to deliver a compelling weekend of golf on the LPGA Tour.

At the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, World No. 1 Nelly Korda delivered a strong performance but narrowly missed capturing her first title at the championship. Competing at Erin Hills Golf Course, Korda maintained consistent play across all four rounds and finished at five under par. Despite her efforts, she concluded the event tied for second place, as Sweden’s Maja Stark claimed victory with a total score of seven under par.

Although she did not secure the win, Korda’s performance at Erin Hills reaffirmed her position as one of the most competitive players on the LPGA Tour. She also congratulated Maja Stark on her first Major championship title.

How has Nelly Korda performed in the 2025 season so far?

Nelly Korda has been an active contender throughout the 2025 LPGA Tour season, participating in multiple events and consistently finishing within competitive ranges.

Her performances include several top-10 and top-20 placements, demonstrating steady form across both regular tour stops and Major championships. As of June 2025, she has competed in eight official events, securing a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open and a second-place result at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Below is a detailed breakdown of her results and earnings from the season so far:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2nd, $227,854

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7, $51,522

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22, $22,539

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28, $15,656

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16, $48,350

The Chevron Championship: T14, $104,783

Mizuho Americas Open: T5, $106,039

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2, $1,052,621

