Is Patrick Reed returning to DP World Tour from LIV Golf? All you need to know

Patrick Reed is set to return at the DP World Tour for the BMW International Open. The golfer last played in the DP World Tour during the Dubai Desert Classic, when he lost the title to Rory McIlroy. His last appearance in the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic also witnessed Patrick Reed involved in a ‘tee-gate’ incident with the Irishman.

Other LIV players who'll play at the DP World Tour event are Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters. The event begins on July 4. In what will be Patrick Reed’s debut appearance at the event, the golfer couldn't hold back his excitement for the Munich event.

“The anticipation for the BMW International Open and coming to Munich is great because I have already heard many good things about this tournament,” said Reed (via Golf Monthly).

Trending

“The BMW Championship in the USA and the BMW PGA Championship are fantastic events; BMW just does it really well. I am sure it will be no different in Munich, and I look forward to the golf fans in Germany,” he added.

Until now, Reed has played at several tournaments, and here's a look at his seasonal exploits.

Patrick Reed’s performances in the 2024 season so far

Patrick Reed started his LIV season with LIV Golf Mayakoba, where he scored 64-73-73 over three days. He landed at T17 at the end of the game, with Joaquin Niemann winning the tournament. His next start was at the LIV Golf Las Vegas, where he scored 210 and finished at T40.

In March, Reed appeared at LIV Golf Jeddah and LIV Golf Hong Kong to finish at T37 and T29 respectively. Following that, he played at LIV Golf Miami to finish at T9 with 6-under 210. In April, he also teed off at the Masters Tournament and scored 74-70-73-72 to land at T12.

He then proceeded to LIV Golf Adelaide and shot 67, 66, and 72 over the three days to finish at T22. In May, he first participated at LIV Golf Singapore and scored 8-under 205. In the same month, he played at the PGA Championship to finish at T53 on the leaderboard. His last appearance was at LIV Golf Houston, where he finished at T3 with 13-under 213. This was his top position throughout the 2024 season.

The purse for the BMW International Open is $2 million. This week, Reed will play at the LIV Golf Nashville event, which has a winner's share of $4 million. The 54th finisher will receive $50,000 and the top four finishers will receive seven-figure payouts. The event has other notable names like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Johnson, and others.