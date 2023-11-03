Is the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger happening? Timeline and updates on the framework agreement explored

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger has been in the talk ever since it was announced earlier this year in June. The Tour was against the Saudi-funded series and even banned players who joined the series to compete on their circuit.

PGA Tour filed a lawsuit against LIV Golf for stealing their players. However, everything was on the wane once the Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced an unexpected merger with LIV Golf.

The merger has been investigated by the US government and the final hearing, which will probably take place in December, will unveil the future of the merger.

Here is the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger timeline.

June 2023: Annoucement of the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger

The PGA Tour agreed to merge with the LIV Golf earlier in June. On June 6, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a memo that was obtained by CNBC.

"There is much work to do to get us from a framework agreement to a definitive agreement, but one thing is obvious: through this transformational agreement and with PIF’s collaborative investment, the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model not only remains intact, but is supercharged for the future," he wrote.

July 2023: First US Senate hearing

The deal, however, came under US government scrutiny as it received backlash from the people of the country. 9/11 families criticized Monahan for betraying them and agreeing to merge with LIV Golf.

The first Senate hearing took place on July 11 in which Senate Richard Blumenthal asked the Tour and LIV for records on their merger. The US Senators released a statement saying (via Reuters) that read:

"Both Governor al-Rumayyan and Mr. Norman have valuable information to share about the operations of the Public Investment Fund, the future of LIV Golf, and Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest in golf and other sports. Consistent with our subcommittee’s practice, we look forward to working with both witnesses to find a mutually agreeable date for them to appear in the very near future."

September 2023: Second US Senate hearing

The US Senate called for a second public hearing after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yasir-Al Rumayyan failed to make it to the meeting in the first hearing.

However, the merger was not confirmed in the second meeting as well. But Monahan stated that probably the agreement would be sanctioned by the government by December 2023.

"As I sit here today, I'm confident we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans - I see it and I'm certain of it. We have put an end to the divisive and distracting litigation, we have safeguards that are in place to put the PGA Tour in a position to control our future," he said (via Wion News).

November 2023: Alan Shipnuck's shocking claims on the PGA Tour – LIV Golf merger

Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck made a shocking revelation on Thursday, claiming that Fenway Sports Group has reportedly made a massive offer to the PGA Tour to usurp the PIF.

The golf reporter wrote on his X account:

"From talking to folks on Wall St. and in Silicon Valley who are close to the deal, the framework agreement is falling apart. Fenway Sports Group has put in a monster bid to usurp the PIF. It looks increasingly likely we go back to LIV vs. the Tour."

According to ESPN, the initial merger signed between PGA Tour and LIV Golf will expire on December 31, 2023, and so far there is no update on the extension.

If the tour joins Fenway Sports Group, maybe there would again be a PGA Tour vs LIV Golf narrative, as per Shipnuck. However, the final decision on the merger will probably be announced by December 2023.