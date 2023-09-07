US Senate sets date for second hearing on PGA x PIF deal amid Yasir-al-Rumayyan’s repeated evasions

The US Senate called for a second public heading after the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan failed to attend a meeting earlier this year.

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf continues to make headlines and come under scrutiny. The US government has been investigating the agreement.

Earlier in June, the Senate called for a meeting but Yasir evaded it giving his reasons. The Senate again called him to testify before the court in a hearing scheduled for September 13.

Yasir and his counsel asserted during the previous hearing that he was a "minister bound to the kingdom" and hence could not divulge sensitive information. Al-Rumayyan was the driving force behind the creation of LIV Golf and is a close friend of Crown Prince Salman.

However, Saudi's involvement in American sports has raised numerous questions as the country is constantly investing millions of dollars, which is fading the competitiveness of the sports.

"We will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome"- Jay Monahan talks about the PGA-LIV merger

The PGA Tour commissioner is confident that the US government will allow their deal with LIV Golf. In one of his interviews last month, Monahan confessed that he believes the deal will get sanctioned by December 2023.

He was on leave soon after announcing the merger with LIV Golf and finally returned to action ahead of the FedEx Cup last month.

During the Tour Championship, he attended a press conference and spoke about the agreement.

Monahan said (via the Wion News):

"As I sit here today, I'm confident we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans - I see it and I'm certain of it. We have put an end to the divisive and distracting litigation, we have safeguards that are in place to put the PGA Tour in a position to control our future."

LIV Golf has a bright future, he continued and promised to allay any concerns once the deal is signed.

"We're confident that we're going to reach a positive outcome for the PGA Tour...I don't have any reason to think that we won't be successful. I think there are a lot of questions that are specific questions that are going to come ... as it relates to elements of what is in the framework agreement and elements of what we're talking about. I'm not going to talk publicly about them until we've completed those discussions and I can answer that question specifically and directly."

It is important to note that despite the LIV golfers being barred from the Tour, Brooks Koepka became the captain's pick to represent America at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place from September 29 to October 1.