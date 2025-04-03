Is Phil Mickelson playing in The 2025 Masters Tournament?

All roads lead to the Augusta National Golf Course on April 10 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. The prestigious event will feature several top golfers, and 45-time PGA Tour Winner Phil Mickelson is expected to tee off in it.

Ad

Mickelson turned pro in 1992 and played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf. He won the WM Phoenix Open in 2013 and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019. He has also won six Major Championships, including the Masters, where he has claimed the victory three times.

There are several qualification pathways to the prestigious Masters Tournament. Golfers who have won in at least one of the other three Major Championships within the last five years can play in the Masters.

Ad

Trending

Previous Masters Tournament champions also have lifetime participation in the event and can play for as long as they choose. Therefore, Mickelson, who won the Masters three times— in 2004, 2006, and 2010- is qualified to play in the tournament this year.

Phil Mickelson is expected to compete against golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in the Masters Tournament field. McIlroy is yet to claim a title at the Masters but has won in the three other Major Championships. He lifted the trophy in the Players Championship this year and, therefore, is qualified to tee off at Augusta National.

Ad

World No. 1 Scheffler is also expected to compete in the Masters because he has won the event twice— in 2022 and 2024- and has a lifetime exemption to compete in it.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament?

82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and has a lifetime exemption. However, while he is qualified to play, he will be absent from the field as he is still recovering from an Achilles heel injury.

Ad

On March 11, Woods took to Instagram to announce that he had ruptured his left Achilles while training and practicing at home.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon,” Woods said via Instagram.

Ad

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” the golf legend concluded.

Ad

The 15-time Major Championship winner pulled an April Fools prank on his fans, saying that he had recovered and was going to play in the Masters. However, he later revealed that his injury was still not healed and it was a joke.

“P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :),” Tiger Woods said via X.

Expand Tweet

Woods is expected to be out of the game indefinitely, as no timeline for recovery has been mentioned thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback