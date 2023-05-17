“Is Phil ok? Lol” – Fans react to the PGA Championship’s ‘Champions’ picture at Oak Hill

The 2023 PGA Championship’s Champions Dinner took place on Tuesday, May 16, where 14 of the past champions were present at Oak Hill.

Just like Masters, PGA Championship also hosts dinner for its reigning champion. This year, it was the 2022 Champion Justin Thomas' turn.

PGA of America posted the picture of Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Padraig Harrington, Phil Mickelson, Rich Beem, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley, Shaun Micheel, Mark Brooks, Jeff Sluman, and Jimmy Walker posing with the Wanamaker trophy.

Golf Twitter had few things to say about the photograph. While some felt Mickelson was looking quite lean, few didn't like the fashion sense of the players.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Is Phil ok? Lol."

"@PhilMickelson being one of the more recent winners (as well as the oldest major champion ever) deserves to be front and center."

"Has anyone seen Shaun Micheel and Bret Baier in the same place at the same time?"

"Didn’t figure Phil would get an invite."

"heck yah - @PhilMickelson is in the pic! well done @PGAChampionship for doing right!"

"The LIV guys are waiting for the rock music, strippers and juggling clowns on unicycles…like during their “tournaments”."

"Did Tiger Woods take the picture orrr?"

"A lot of no-shows for this dinner"

"Rochester local and Oak Hill member Jeff Sluman. Also helped with the restoration of the East Course."

"Slu looks like an old man. He's only 65."

"Why is Rory McIlroy wearing his wife’s leggings?"

"Where is Dufner🤷‍♂️"

"J Day, Beamer, JT, Jimmy Walker, Paddy killing the suit game…the rest look like casket models."

"JT wearing that same tie with Phil means talks are happening!!! (Jk, but maybe. Idk)"

"I’m guessing JT stopped by Ian Poulters’ place to pick up that suit.😳"

"God bless em, Rich Beam needs a little sunscreen ."

"Are we sure that’s Phil Mickelson and not Gavin Newsom?"

"Hey @PhilMickelson, don’t see @chambleebrandel in this picture…must be signing off signing autographs some place…NOT!! "

"Looks like they’re at the Sigma Nu house"

"Enjoy Rochester my friends! I just moved away and am so sad I’m missing you all!"

"Eamon and Brandel will not like seeing Phil in there."

Roberto @Roberto80523612 @PGAChampionship @JustinThomas34 @McIlroyRory @collin_morikawa @BKoepka @padraig_h @PhilMickelson @beemerpga @JDayGolf @Keegan_Bradley Eamon and Brandel will not like seeing Phil in there. We will hear 6 hrs from Brandel tomorrow on his Phil and LIV hate. Eamon already getting ready for his 4th LIV hate article in 4 days. Seth Waugh had called for civility this week and he has allowed these 2 clowns to divide. @PGAChampionship @JustinThomas34 @McIlroyRory @collin_morikawa @BKoepka @padraig_h @PhilMickelson @beemerpga @JDayGolf @Keegan_Bradley Eamon and Brandel will not like seeing Phil in there. We will hear 6 hrs from Brandel tomorrow on his Phil and LIV hate. Eamon already getting ready for his 4th LIV hate article in 4 days. Seth Waugh had called for civility this week and he has allowed these 2 clowns to divide.

"Somebody check Rich Beems blood pressure "

"You need a dress code guys....some look like they're going to Chipotle."

What was at the 2023 PGA Championship Champions Dinner?

The 2023 PGA Championship Champions Dinner was held on Tuesday, May 16, at Oak Hiill honoring defending champion Justin Thomas.

Thomas revealed the entire menu on Smylie Kaufman's new podcast The Smylie Show.

He told Kauffman:

"Rao’s is doing my Champions Dinner. And I am so pumped."

Rao's is a popular New York Southern Italian joint founded in 1896 in East Harlem.

Thomas continued:

"We got seafood salad, baked clams and a house salad," Thomas added. "For the main course, as a massive chicken parm fan, as you are, I didn’t want to have three chicken dishes, so I’m doing a penne vodka, the Rao’s meatballs, of course, the pork chop with the hot and sweet cherry peppers."

"Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken. Just unbelievable. Naturally, some steak, sauteed broccoli. And then for dessert, we have Rao’s NY-style cheesecake and some mixed berries."

