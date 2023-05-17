What is on Justin Thomas' PGA Championship Champions Dinner menu? Exploring items provided by the famed Rao's

In an intriguing announcement, reigning PGA Championship champion Justin Thomas revealed tantalizing details about the upcoming Champions Dinner.

While the tradition may not have the same historical significance as the legendary feast at the Masters Tournament, this year's menu promises to be unlike any other, courtesy to the esteemed New York Southern Italian restaurant, Rao's.

During a recent appearance on "The Smylie Show," Smylie Kaufman's podcast, Thomas joyfully discussed the intricate plans for the highly anticipated event. Throughout the podcast episode, Thomas and Kaufman dug into a delicious description of the whole menu, leaving listeners wanting a taste of the unique dish.

What did Justin Thomas say about the Dinner Menu?

Unlike the previous year's PGA Championship Champions Dinner, which had little attendance with notable players such as Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, and eventual champion Justin Thomas skipping the event, this year promises to be different.

Justin Thomas at Rao's

Justin Thomas is going all out to entice his fellow golfers with an appetizing feast that will leave them yearning to attend.

The menu he has created is nothing short of a dream supper, an appealing banquet that is sure to captivate the taste buds and enrich the dining experience for all participants. Look what he shared during the podcast.

“I’ll get into specifics here,” Justin Thomas said with a grin. “Rao’s is doing my Champions Dinner. And I am so pumped. So, this is all stuff straight off their menu so it’s gonna be legit."

He then shared the detailed menu, saying:

“We got seafood salad, baked clams and a house salad. For the main course, as a massive chicken parm fan, as you are, I didn’t want to have three chicken dishes, so I’m doing a penne vodka, the Rao’s meatballs, of course, the pork chop with the hot and sweet cherry peppers.

"Just incredible. Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken. Just unbelievable. Naturally, some steak, sauteed broccoli. And then for dessert, we have Rao’s NY-style cheesecake and some mixed berries.”

Rao's, which has been known for its superb culinary offerings since its inception in 1896, has been chosen to cook the famous PGA Championship Champions Dinner.

The legendary restaurant, which specializes in Southern Italian cuisine, will elevate the evening with its exquisite flavors and meticulous craftsmanship.

Can Justin Thomas defend his PGA Title this year?

All eyes will be on reigning champion Justin Thomas as the golf world prepares to descend on Rochester, New York, for the highly anticipated 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Last year, Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a thrilling three-hole playoff at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to win his second major championship and secure his second Wanamaker trophy.

Thomas secured his reputation among the elite in the game of golf with his extraordinary skill and tenacity, making him a tough force as he seeks to defend his championship title at this year's PGA Championship.

