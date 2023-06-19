“Is the PIF the only viable rescue?”: Tom Watson shares an incredible letter to PGA Tour amidst LIV merger

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson recently wrote a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour amidst their merger with LIV Golf's funders, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). He questioned if the decision was the only way to secure the Tour's financial stability.

Watson published a lengthy letter via Golf Digest and questioned a number of things related to the merger between the two tours. In his open letter, which was addressed to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, he asked for full details of the merger, including what benefits it would bring to the players and the tour.

Watson wrote:

"My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership."

"I realize the United States has diplomatic relations with the Saudis"- Tom Watson questions the Saudis about their connections with the 9/11 attack

In the aforementioned letter, Tom Watson started off by wishing Jay Monahan a speedy recovery before questioning the decision to merge the PGA Tour and the PIF. He acknowledged the fact that the business model of LIV Golf was threatening the American golf circuit.

Watson emphasized that the player meeting where the merger was announced was unusual and unlike any other he has heard about in his last 50 years of association with the Tour.

Tom Watson said that Saudi Arabia's PIF has a major role in the world economy and added that he realizes that the US has diplomatic relations with the Saudis:

"I have a basic understanding of the role Saudi Arabia's PIF plays in the world's economy and that PIF money is invested in U.S. brands and businesses that are part of our everyday lives. I realize the United States has diplomatic relations with the Saudis and they have occasionally been allies of ours in the Middle East."

Watson further wrote:

"It is my further understanding that many businesses, including some professional sports leagues have strict guidelines on the percentage of investment they will accept from sovereign funds. Before this agreement is finalized, I wonder, does the PGA Tour have guidelines? Have we, as a body, defined an acceptable percentage of PIF funding in the proposed partnership?"

Later on, Tom Watson said that he is still waiting for Saudi Arabia to acknowledge their involvement in the 9/11 attacks. He added that he supports the victims' families:

"I still await Saudi acknowledgment of their role in the attacks of 9/11, which resulted in the loss of the innocent lives of 3000 of my fellow American citizens. I support 9/11 Families United and their efforts to release supporting exculpatory U.S. Government documents."

"That day, forever among the darkest in our nation’s history, is sadly not alone among the human rights violations we have seen employed by Saudi Arabia. I ask the Tour, how is a non-negotiable point for us one day one we negotiate around the next?" Watson wrote.

