“Is he playing with that white carry bag?” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson ‘hitting bombs’ in a friendly game at the La Jolla Country Club

Phil Mickelson may be getting older, but he's still in great form. He's not competing as much on LIV Golf anymore, but his skills have not waned one bit. Mickelson's run at the 2023 Masters proved that, and at 53 years old, he doesn't seem to be slowing down one bit.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing him hitting some practice shots at La Jolla Country Club. The video described it as "hitting bombs" because Mickelson was sending the ball far and high off the tee. It was a pretty incredible display.

Mickelson may be a bit of an enigmatic and controversial figure on the rebel tour, but his talent is undeniable. He's one of the best to ever do it, and he can still swing a club with the best of them.

This video got golf fans talking, many of whom were thoroughly impressed by his display. A user commented that the Farmers Insurance Open would love to have the left-handed star back in their field. They sometimes don't get the best of the best, but Mickelson can't play it since he's not on tour, unfortunately.

Another noted that Mickelson "bombed" that shot, indicating that he's still more than capable of competing with the best of them.

A fan remarked on the bag he was using, saying it was pretty great itself.

Another said it was great to see Mickelson preparing for the new season. It's a new day in LIV and the veteran golfer appears poised for a very strong season once again.

Another joked about Mickelson's talent level, which from the video is plainly on display.

One fan joked that Mickelson didn't look like he had a future in the PGA Tour, LIV Golf or anything else. Ironically, Mickelson has had one of the best golf careers.

One user said Mickelson is ramping up for a run at the Masters this year. After a T2 finish last year (ironically with fellow LIV star Brooks Koepka), he could be in line for another bright finish.

Another simply believes there is no player better than Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson is a top golfer and he proved today that he can still hit a ball as well as anyone can.

Phil Mickelson lost a record, but praised the golfer anyway

Recently, Nick Dunlap won the American Express on the PGA Tour. It's a pretty big event for the calendar, but what made this win notable is who won: Dunlap is an amateur.

That doesn't happen very often. In fact, prior to Dunlap's victory, it had been 33 years since anyone had achieved that feat. The last? None other than Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson praised the amateur who did what he did

Mickelson's name was etched into the history books for a very long time. He's been usurped, but he's not bitter about it. He took to social media and congratulated Dunlap and predicted a long and bright career for the young golfer.

"Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning," Mickelson wrote.

Jon Rahm, another LIV standout, also wished him well, but Mickelson's praise means a bit more since he was the last to do what Dunlap just did.