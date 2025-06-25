Is Rickie Fowler playing the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Rickie Fowler is set to be in action for the second straight week at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The star golfer will compete in the 156-player field event in Michigan this week.
The 2025 Rocket Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, June 26, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The purse for the event is $9.6 million, with the winner receiving $1.728 million.
Rickie Fowler has received an exemption for the Detroit event for being the champion here in one of the past two seasons. For the uninitiated, he won here two years ago in a thrilling playoff finish against Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa. Interestingly, that remains his last win on the PGA Tour, and his form has deteriorated since then.
Since his Rocket Classic victory, Rickie Fowler has posted just two top-20 finishes across two seasons. While this year he has missed only one cut, he missed six weekends last season.
As for the Rocket Classic 2025, 12 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR will be in action. Cameron Davis, the defending champion, is a two-time winner at the event.
2025 Rocket Classic updated field ft. Rickie Fowler explored
Here's a look at the updated field for the 2025 Rocket Classic:
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Dominic Clemons
- Trevor Cone
- Ben Cook
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- Byeong Hun An
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- James Piot
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Joseph Hooks
- David Ford
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren