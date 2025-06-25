Is Rickie Fowler playing the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Rickie Fowler is set to be in action for the second straight week at the 2025 Rocket Classic. The star golfer will compete in the 156-player field event in Michigan this week.

The 2025 Rocket Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, June 26, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The purse for the event is $9.6 million, with the winner receiving $1.728 million.

Rickie Fowler has received an exemption for the Detroit event for being the champion here in one of the past two seasons. For the uninitiated, he won here two years ago in a thrilling playoff finish against Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa. Interestingly, that remains his last win on the PGA Tour, and his form has deteriorated since then.

Since his Rocket Classic victory, Rickie Fowler has posted just two top-20 finishes across two seasons. While this year he has missed only one cut, he missed six weekends last season.

As for the Rocket Classic 2025, 12 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR will be in action. Cameron Davis, the defending champion, is a two-time winner at the event.

2025 Rocket Classic updated field ft. Rickie Fowler explored

Here's a look at the updated field for the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Dominic Clemons

Trevor Cone

Ben Cook

Vince Covello

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

Byeong Hun An

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

James Piot

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Joseph Hooks

David Ford

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Matt Fitzpatrick

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Ashton McCulloch

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Alex Noren

