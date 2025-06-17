Is Rickie Fowler playing the 2025 Travelers Championship?

After missing the US Open 2025 last week, Rickie Fowler will be back in action with the Travelers Championship 2025. The popular golfer has once again received one of the three sponsor exemptions for this week's event.

The Travelers Championship 2025 is the final Signature Event of this season and will be played from Thursday, June 19, to Sunday, June 22, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The final Signature Event will feature a short 75-player field with top players competing for the $20 million purse.

Fowler had not made it to the limited-field Signature Event this week but received an exemption alongside Luke Clanton and Gary Woodland. The six-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the Memorial Tournament, where he tied for 7th.

Rickie Fowler has made eleven cuts in 2025 and posted only one top-10 finish. Besides, he has been struggling to win a title since the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

Here's a look at Fowler's performance in 2025:

The American Express : T21, -15 (69, 62, 71, 71)

: T21, -15 (69, 62, 71, 71) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53, -6 (68, 69, 72, 73)

: T53, -6 (68, 69, 72, 73) WM Phoenix Open : W/D, +3 (74)

: W/D, +3 (74) The Genesis Invitational : T39, +2 (77, 69, 70, 74)

: T39, +2 (77, 69, 70, 74) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T18, -12 (64, 68, 68, 72)

: T18, -12 (64, 68, 68, 72) THE PLAYERS Championship : 71, +12 (68, 71, 82, 79)

: 71, +12 (68, 71, 82, 79) Texas Children's Houston Open : T52, -5 (69, 68, 69, 69)

: T52, -5 (69, 68, 69, 69) Valero Texas Open : T30, E (75, 65, 73, 75)

: T30, E (75, 65, 73, 75) RBC Heritage : 68, E (72, 67, 72, 73)

: 68, E (72, 67, 72, 73) Truist Championship : T15, -8 (63, 71, 69, 69)

: T15, -8 (63, 71, 69, 69) PGA Championship : CUT, +4 (73, 73)

: CUT, +4 (73, 73) Charles Schwab Challenge : T16, -5 (70, 64, 67, 74)

: T16, -5 (70, 64, 67, 74) The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7, -1 (72, 73, 69, 73)

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the Travelers Championship over the years?

Rickie Fowler has played seven times at the Travelers Championship and has had a mixed record. He has missed three cuts and made top-20 finishes in the other four starts. Notably, three of them have been T13 finishes, his best result here.

Speaking of score, Fowler carded his best 16-under in 2023 to tie for 13th for the third time.

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's past performance at the Travelers Championship:

2009 : CUT, +5 (72, 73)

: CUT, +5 (72, 73) 2010 : T13, -10 (71, 65, 68, 66)

: T13, -10 (71, 65, 68, 66) 2013 : T13, -6 (72, 68, 70, 64)

: T13, -6 (72, 68, 70, 64) 2021 : CUT, +4 (69, 75)

: CUT, +4 (69, 75) 2022 : CUT, +3 (72, 71)

: CUT, +3 (72, 71) 2023 : T13, -16 (70, 65, 60, 69)

: T13, -16 (70, 65, 60, 69) 2024: T20, -13 (64, 69, 69, 65)

