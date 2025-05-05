Is Rickie Fowler playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Availability explored

Rickie Fowler is set to return to the PGA Tour with the Truist Championship 2025 after receiving one of the four sponsor exemptions. This will be his first start since the RBC Heritage 2025 last month.

The Truist Championship 2025 is the next Signature Event of the 2025 season, which will be played from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event has been shifted to a new course since the regular venue, Quail Hollow, is hosting the PGA Championship.

Fowler had not qualified for the limited-field Signature event this week but received another exemption alongside Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell, and Gary Woodland. The six-time PGA Tour winner has been in dismal form this season and has slipped to 125th in the OWGR.

Rickie Fowler has made eight cuts this season but hasn't made a top-ten finish. Furthermore, he has just one top-ten finish in one and a half seasons and hasn't won anything since the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Here's a look at Fowler's performance in 2025:

The American Express : T21, -15 (69, 62, 71, 71)

: T21, -15 (69, 62, 71, 71) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53, -6 (68, 69, 72, 73)

: T53, -6 (68, 69, 72, 73) WM Phoenix Open : W/D, +3 (74)

: W/D, +3 (74) The Genesis Invitational : T39, +2 (77, 69, 70, 74)

: T39, +2 (77, 69, 70, 74) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T18, -12 (64, 68, 68, 72)

: T18, -12 (64, 68, 68, 72) THE PLAYERS Championship : 71, +12 (68, 71, 82, 79)

: 71, +12 (68, 71, 82, 79) Texas Children's Houston Open : T52, -5 (69, 68, 69, 69)

: T52, -5 (69, 68, 69, 69) Valero Texas Open : T30, E (75, 65, 73, 75)

: T30, E (75, 65, 73, 75) RBC Heritage: 68, E (72, 67, 72, 73)

How has Rickie Fowler performed at the Truist Championship? Record explored

Rickie Fowler has a decent record at the Truist Championship, having missed just one cut. Besides, he has notched four top-ten finishes and also won here in 2012 in a playoff.

Here's a look at Fowler's performance at the Truist Championship over the years:

2010 : 6, -7 (73, 70, 71, 67)

: 6, -7 (73, 70, 71, 67) 2011 : T16, -9 (68, 72, 68, 71)

: T16, -9 (68, 72, 68, 71) 2012 : P1, -14 (66, 72, 67, 69)

: P1, -14 (66, 72, 67, 69) 2013 : T73, +5 (72, 72, 77)

: T73, +5 (72, 72, 77) 2014 : T38, -2 (74, 71, 74, 67)

: T38, -2 (74, 71, 74, 67) 2016 : T4, -7 (71, 68, 68, 74)

: T4, -7 (71, 68, 68, 74) 2018 : T21, -2 (72, 69, 68, 73)

: T21, -2 (72, 69, 68, 73) 2019 : T4, -9 (71, 70, 66, 68)

: T4, -9 (71, 70, 66, 68) 2021 : CUT, +5 (70, 77)

: CUT, +5 (70, 77) 2022 : T21, E (66, 72, 74, 68)

: T21, E (66, 72, 74, 68) 2023 : T14, -8 (71, 68, 68, 69)

: T14, -8 (71, 68, 68, 69) 2024: T43, +6 (71, 75, 73, 71)

