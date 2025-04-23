Is Rickie Fowler playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? Availability explored

Rickie Fowler is not competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, this week's event on the PGA Tour. The popular golf star has opted to skip the team event, which begins on Thursday, April 24, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Fowler was last seen in action at the RBC Heritage 2025, where he finished solo 68th after shooting even par. It marked his ninth start of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

The 36-year-old has been struggling with his form for over a year and a half. Last season, he recorded just one top-10 finish in a whopping 23 starts. He hasn’t won on Tour since the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

As for the Zurich Classic field, 16 of the top 50-ranked players will be in action. A total of 160 players will compete in the two-player team event, with notable names including Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry.

Lowry and McIlroy are the defending champions at TPC Louisiana and will be looking to become the first team to successfully defend the title at this event.

Rickie Fowler's performance in the 2025 season explored

Rickie Fowler has played nine events this season, making eight cuts. He also withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open and hasn’t finished better than T18, which came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently ranked 113th in the FedEx Cup standings and has slipped to 122nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's results this season:

The American Express – T21

Scores: 69, 62, 71, 71

69, 62, 71, 71 Total: 273 ( -15 )

273 ( ) Earnings: $83,270.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53

Scores: 68, 69, 72, 73

68, 69, 72, 73 Total: 282 ( -6 )

282 ( ) Earnings: $43,000.00

WM Phoenix Open – W/D

Score: 74

74 Status: Withdrew

Withdrew Earnings: —

The Genesis Invitational – T39

Scores: 77, 69, 70, 74

77, 69, 70, 74 Total: 290 ( +2 )

290 ( ) Earnings: $82,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18

Scores: 64, 68, 68, 72

64, 68, 68, 72 Total: 272 ( -12 )

272 ( ) Earnings: $117,606.67

The Players Championship – 71

Scores: 68, 71, 82, 79

68, 71, 82, 79 Total: 300 ( +12 )

300 ( ) Earnings: $50,750.00

Texas Children's Houston Open – T52

Scores: 69, 68, 69, 69

69, 68, 69, 69 Total: 275 ( -5 )

275 ( ) Earnings: $22,301.25

Valero Texas Open – T30

Scores: 75, 65, 73, 75

75, 65, 73, 75 Total: 288 ( E )

288 ( ) Earnings: $62,225.00

RBC Heritage – 68

Scores: 72, 67, 72, 73

72, 67, 72, 73 Total: 284 ( E )

284 ( ) Earnings: $39,000.00

