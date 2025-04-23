  • home icon
Is Rickie Fowler playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? Availability explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 23, 2025 19:11 GMT
PGA: Valero Texas Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Is RiRickie Fowler to skip the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler is not competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, this week's event on the PGA Tour. The popular golf star has opted to skip the team event, which begins on Thursday, April 24, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Fowler was last seen in action at the RBC Heritage 2025, where he finished solo 68th after shooting even par. It marked his ninth start of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

The 36-year-old has been struggling with his form for over a year and a half. Last season, he recorded just one top-10 finish in a whopping 23 starts. He hasn’t won on Tour since the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

As for the Zurich Classic field, 16 of the top 50-ranked players will be in action. A total of 160 players will compete in the two-player team event, with notable names including Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Sam Ryder, Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry.

Lowry and McIlroy are the defending champions at TPC Louisiana and will be looking to become the first team to successfully defend the title at this event.

Rickie Fowler's performance in the 2025 season explored

Rickie Fowler has played nine events this season, making eight cuts. He also withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open and hasn’t finished better than T18, which came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently ranked 113th in the FedEx Cup standings and has slipped to 122nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's results this season:

The American Express – T21

  • Scores: 69, 62, 71, 71
  • Total: 273 (-15)
  • Earnings: $83,270.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53

  • Scores: 68, 69, 72, 73
  • Total: 282 (-6)
  • Earnings: $43,000.00

WM Phoenix Open – W/D

  • Score: 74
  • Status: Withdrew
  • Earnings:

The Genesis Invitational – T39

  • Scores: 77, 69, 70, 74
  • Total: 290 (+2)
  • Earnings: $82,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18

  • Scores: 64, 68, 68, 72
  • Total: 272 (-12)
  • Earnings: $117,606.67

The Players Championship – 71

  • Scores: 68, 71, 82, 79
  • Total: 300 (+12)
  • Earnings: $50,750.00

Texas Children's Houston Open – T52

  • Scores: 69, 68, 69, 69
  • Total: 275 (-5)
  • Earnings: $22,301.25

Valero Texas Open – T30

  • Scores: 75, 65, 73, 75
  • Total: 288 (E)
  • Earnings: $62,225.00

RBC Heritage – 68

  • Scores: 72, 67, 72, 73
  • Total: 284 (E)
  • Earnings: $39,000.00
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.






