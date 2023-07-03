Create

Is Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Rickie Fowler’s biggest payday? Exploring the golfer’s past earnings on the PGA Tour

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 03, 2023 12:39 GMT
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Rickie Fowler (Image via Getty)

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in an incredible playoff.

After the fourth round, Fowler wrapped with a score of under 24 to tie up with Morikawa and Hadwin and then competed in a playoff, in which he won the sixth PGA Tour event of his career.

Rickie Fowler has earned a check of $1.5 million at the Rocket Mortgage Classic along with 500 FedEx points. However, it was not his highest paycheck. Fowler's highest payday was recorded at The Players Championship in 2015 when he earned $1.8 million in prize money.

Here is Rickie Fowler's winning amount over the years:

2012 Wells Fargo Championship

  • Prize money: $1,170,000

2015 The Players Championship

  • Prize money: $1,800,000

2015 Deutsch Bank Championship

  • Prize money: $1,485,000

2017 The Honda Classic

  • Prize money: $1,152,000

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • Prize money: $1,278,000

Rickie Fowler's 2023 PGA Tour earnings

Here is the list of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:

2023 The American Express

  • Position: T54
  • Prize money: $18,400.00

Farmers Insurance Open

  • Position: T11
  • Prize money: $210,975.00

WM Phoenix Open

  • Position: T10
  • Prize money: $485,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

  • Position: T20
  • Prize money: $197,666.66

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Position: T31
  • Prize money: $131,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Position: T13
  • Prize money: $447,916.67

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Position: T17
  • Prize money: $219,909.09

Valero Texas Open

  • Position: T10
  • Prize money: $206,925.00

RBC Heritage

  • Position: T15
  • Prize money: $335,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Position: T14
  • Prize money: $355,000.00

PGA Championship

  • Position: Missed the cut
  • Prize money:0

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Position: T6
  • Prize money: $293,625.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • Position: T9
  • Prize money: $545,000.00

U.S. Open

  • Position: T5
  • Prize money: $405,000.00

Travelers Championship

  • Position: T13
  • Prize money: $405,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Position: Winner
  • Prize money: $1,584,000.00

Rickie Fowler's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Rickie Fowler's total career earnings are $53,692,247, including $47,482,923, in official tournaments and $3,591,825 in unofficial tournaments. His highest career earnings were recorded in 2017 in which he earned $6, 715,031, including $6,083,197, in official tournaments and $631,834 in unofficial tournaments.

Here are Rickie Fowler's career earnings over the years:

2023

  • Official earnings: $5,882,532
  • Total earnings: $5,882,532

2022

  • Official earnings: $1,072,929
  • Player impact program: $2,000,000 -
  • Total earnings: $3,072,929

2021

  • Official earnings: $1,089,904
  • Total earnings: $1,089,904

2020

  • Official earnings: $947,309
  • Unofficial earnings: $125,000
  • Tour Championship bonus: $105,000
  • Total earnings: $1,177,309

2019

  • Official earnings: $3,945,810
  • Unofficial earnings: $147,500
  • Tour Championship bonus: $512,500
  • Total earnings: $4,605,810

2018

  • Official earnings: $4,235,237
  • Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000
  • Total earnings: $5,235,237

2017

  • Official earnings: $6,083,197
  • Unofficial earnings: $631,834
  • Total earnings: $6,715,031

2016

  • Official earnings: $2,713,563
  • Unofficial earnings: $250,000
  • Total earnings: $2,963,563

2015

  • Official earnings: $5,773,430
  • Unofficial earnings: $142,500
  • Total earnings: $5,915,930

2014

  • Official earnings: $4,806,117
  • Total earnings: $4,806,117

2013

  • Official earnings: $1,816,742
  • Unofficial earnings: $125,000
  • Total earnings: $1,941,742

2012

  • Official earnings: $3,066,293
  • Unofficial earnings: $279,166
  • Total earnings: $3,345,459

2011

  • Official earnings: $2,621,661
  • Unofficial earnings: $278,125
  • Total earnings: $2,899,786

2010

  • Official earnings: $2,857,108
  • Unofficial earnings: $505,200
  • Total earnings: $3,362,308

2009

  • Official earnings: $571,090
  • Unofficial earnings: $107,500
  • Total earnings: $678,590

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...