Is Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Rickie Fowler’s biggest payday? Exploring the golfer’s past earnings on the PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in an incredible playoff.
After the fourth round, Fowler wrapped with a score of under 24 to tie up with Morikawa and Hadwin and then competed in a playoff, in which he won the sixth PGA Tour event of his career.
Rickie Fowler has earned a check of $1.5 million at the Rocket Mortgage Classic along with 500 FedEx points. However, it was not his highest paycheck. Fowler's highest payday was recorded at The Players Championship in 2015 when he earned $1.8 million in prize money.
Here is Rickie Fowler's winning amount over the years:
2012 Wells Fargo Championship
- Prize money: $1,170,000
2015 The Players Championship
- Prize money: $1,800,000
2015 Deutsch Bank Championship
- Prize money: $1,485,000
2017 The Honda Classic
- Prize money: $1,152,000
2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open
- Prize money: $1,278,000
Rickie Fowler's 2023 PGA Tour earnings
Here is the list of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:
2023 The American Express
- Position: T54
- Prize money: $18,400.00
Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: T11
- Prize money: $210,975.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Position: T10
- Prize money: $485,000.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Position: T20
- Prize money: $197,666.66
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Position: T31
- Prize money: $131,000.00
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: T13
- Prize money: $447,916.67
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Position: T17
- Prize money: $219,909.09
Valero Texas Open
- Position: T10
- Prize money: $206,925.00
RBC Heritage
- Position: T15
- Prize money: $335,000.00
Wells Fargo Championship
- Position: T14
- Prize money: $355,000.00
PGA Championship
- Position: Missed the cut
- Prize money:0
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Position: T6
- Prize money: $293,625.00
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Position: T9
- Prize money: $545,000.00
U.S. Open
- Position: T5
- Prize money: $405,000.00
Travelers Championship
- Position: T13
- Prize money: $405,000.00
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Position: Winner
- Prize money: $1,584,000.00
Rickie Fowler's career earnings
According to Spotrac, Rickie Fowler's total career earnings are $53,692,247, including $47,482,923, in official tournaments and $3,591,825 in unofficial tournaments. His highest career earnings were recorded in 2017 in which he earned $6, 715,031, including $6,083,197, in official tournaments and $631,834 in unofficial tournaments.
Here are Rickie Fowler's career earnings over the years:
2023
- Official earnings: $5,882,532
- Total earnings: $5,882,532
2022
- Official earnings: $1,072,929
- Player impact program: $2,000,000 -
- Total earnings: $3,072,929
2021
- Official earnings: $1,089,904
- Total earnings: $1,089,904
2020
- Official earnings: $947,309
- Unofficial earnings: $125,000
- Tour Championship bonus: $105,000
- Total earnings: $1,177,309
2019
- Official earnings: $3,945,810
- Unofficial earnings: $147,500
- Tour Championship bonus: $512,500
- Total earnings: $4,605,810
2018
- Official earnings: $4,235,237
- Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000
- Total earnings: $5,235,237
2017
- Official earnings: $6,083,197
- Unofficial earnings: $631,834
- Total earnings: $6,715,031
2016
- Official earnings: $2,713,563
- Unofficial earnings: $250,000
- Total earnings: $2,963,563
2015
- Official earnings: $5,773,430
- Unofficial earnings: $142,500
- Total earnings: $5,915,930
2014
- Official earnings: $4,806,117
- Total earnings: $4,806,117
2013
- Official earnings: $1,816,742
- Unofficial earnings: $125,000
- Total earnings: $1,941,742
2012
- Official earnings: $3,066,293
- Unofficial earnings: $279,166
- Total earnings: $3,345,459
2011
- Official earnings: $2,621,661
- Unofficial earnings: $278,125
- Total earnings: $2,899,786
2010
- Official earnings: $2,857,108
- Unofficial earnings: $505,200
- Total earnings: $3,362,308
2009
- Official earnings: $571,090
- Unofficial earnings: $107,500
- Total earnings: $678,590