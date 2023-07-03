Is Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Rickie Fowler’s biggest payday? Exploring the golfer’s past earnings on the PGA Tour

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in an incredible playoff.

After the fourth round, Fowler wrapped with a score of under 24 to tie up with Morikawa and Hadwin and then competed in a playoff, in which he won the sixth PGA Tour event of his career.

Rickie Fowler has earned a check of $1.5 million at the Rocket Mortgage Classic along with 500 FedEx points. However, it was not his highest paycheck. Fowler's highest payday was recorded at The Players Championship in 2015 when he earned $1.8 million in prize money.

Here is Rickie Fowler's winning amount over the years:

2012 Wells Fargo Championship

Prize money: $1,170,000

2015 The Players Championship

Prize money: $1,800,000

2015 Deutsch Bank Championship

Prize money: $1,485,000

2017 The Honda Classic

Prize money: $1,152,000

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Prize money: $1,278,000

Rickie Fowler's 2023 PGA Tour earnings

Here is the list of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:

2023 The American Express

Position: T54

Prize money: $18,400.00

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T11

Prize money: $210,975.00

WM Phoenix Open

Position: T10

Prize money: $485,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

Position: T20

Prize money: $197,666.66

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T31

Prize money: $131,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T13

Prize money: $447,916.67

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Position: T17

Prize money: $219,909.09

Valero Texas Open

Position: T10

Prize money: $206,925.00

RBC Heritage

Position: T15

Prize money: $335,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T14

Prize money: $355,000.00

PGA Championship

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money:0

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T6

Prize money: $293,625.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: T9

Prize money: $545,000.00

U.S. Open

Position: T5

Prize money: $405,000.00

Travelers Championship

Position: T13

Prize money: $405,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: Winner

Prize money: $1,584,000.00

Rickie Fowler's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Rickie Fowler's total career earnings are $53,692,247, including $47,482,923, in official tournaments and $3,591,825 in unofficial tournaments. His highest career earnings were recorded in 2017 in which he earned $6, 715,031, including $6,083,197, in official tournaments and $631,834 in unofficial tournaments.

Here are Rickie Fowler's career earnings over the years:

2023

Official earnings: $5,882,532

Total earnings: $5,882,532

2022

Official earnings: $1,072,929

Player impact program: $2,000,000 -

Total earnings: $3,072,929

2021

Official earnings: $1,089,904

Total earnings: $1,089,904

2020

Official earnings: $947,309

Unofficial earnings: $125,000

Tour Championship bonus: $105,000

Total earnings: $1,177,309

2019

Official earnings: $3,945,810

Unofficial earnings: $147,500

Tour Championship bonus: $512,500

Total earnings: $4,605,810

2018

Official earnings: $4,235,237

Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000

Total earnings: $5,235,237

2017

Official earnings: $6,083,197

Unofficial earnings: $631,834

Total earnings: $6,715,031

2016

Official earnings: $2,713,563

Unofficial earnings: $250,000

Total earnings: $2,963,563

2015

Official earnings: $5,773,430

Unofficial earnings: $142,500

Total earnings: $5,915,930

2014

Official earnings: $4,806,117

Total earnings: $4,806,117

2013

Official earnings: $1,816,742

Unofficial earnings: $125,000

Total earnings: $1,941,742

2012

Official earnings: $3,066,293

Unofficial earnings: $279,166

Total earnings: $3,345,459

2011

Official earnings: $2,621,661

Unofficial earnings: $278,125

Total earnings: $2,899,786

2010

Official earnings: $2,857,108

Unofficial earnings: $505,200

Total earnings: $3,362,308

2009

Official earnings: $571,090

Unofficial earnings: $107,500

Total earnings: $678,590

Poll : 0 votes