Is Rory McIlroy participating in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament

PGA Tour now heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 11 to 14. The event will feature some big names in the circuit, with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler being the highest-ranked player at TPC Craig Ranch.
Celebrated golfers Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be absent from AT&T Byron Nelson this week. World No.1 Rahm was last seen at Mexico Open, where he lost his title to Tony Finau by a three-stroke margin.
McIlroy returned in action last week in the Well Fargo Championship but the break didn't seem to bring much change in his fortune. The World No. 3 had an underwhelming outing as he could only finish at T-47, his worst finish at Quail Hollow Golf Club in a decade.
Who is playing at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?
Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in 156 player field at AT&T Byron Nelson. There are not many top-ranked players playing this week but the field has some prominent names like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, and back-to-back defending champion K.H. Lee.
Last year, Lee joined the likes of Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson to become only a few players to defend the title at TPC Craig Ranch.
Spieth failed to make a cut at Quail Hollow Club last week. He will look to better his runner-up finish last year at AT&T Byron Nelson.
Here's the complete field of AT&T Byron Nelson:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Wise
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Bo Van Pelt
- Brandon Matthews
- Brandon Wu
- Brent Grant
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- Byeong An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Percy
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Ramey
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chris Stroud
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Cody Gribble
- D.A. Points
- David Lipsky
- David Micheluzzi
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Derek Ernst
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Dylan Wu
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Fabián Gómez
- Garrick Higgo
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Grayson Murray
- Greyson Sigg
- Hank Lebioda
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Harry Higgs
- Henrik Norlander
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Killeen
- J.J. Spaun
- James Hahn
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Jonas Blixt
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jordan Spieth
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- K.H. Lee
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Chappell
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Tway
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lanto Griffin
- Lucas Glover
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Martin Trainer
- Matt Kuchar
- Matthew NeSmith
- Matthias Schwab
- Matti Schmid
- Maverick McNealy
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Gligic
- Michael Kim
- Michael Thompson
- Min Woo Lee
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Watney
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Parker Coody
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Kuest
- Peter Malnati
- Pierceson Coody
- Richy Werenski
- Ricky Barnes
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Roger Sloan
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- S.Y. Noh
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Sangmoon Bae
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sean O'Hair
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sung Kang
- Tano Goya
- Taylor Montgomery
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Trevor Cone
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tyson Alexander
- Vince Whaley
- Vincent Norrman
- Wesley Bryan
- Will Gordon
- William Knauth
- William McGirt
- Zac Blair
- Zecheng Dou