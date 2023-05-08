Create

Is Rory McIlroy participating in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 08, 2023 11:40 GMT
Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three
Rory McIlRoy during the Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three

PGA Tour now heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 11 to 14. The event will feature some big names in the circuit, with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler being the highest-ranked player at TPC Craig Ranch.

Celebrated golfers Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be absent from AT&T Byron Nelson this week. World No.1 Rahm was last seen at Mexico Open, where he lost his title to Tony Finau by a three-stroke margin.

McIlroy returned in action last week in the Well Fargo Championship but the break didn't seem to bring much change in his fortune. The World No. 3 had an underwhelming outing as he could only finish at T-47, his worst finish at Quail Hollow Golf Club in a decade.

Who is playing at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in 156 player field at AT&T Byron Nelson. There are not many top-ranked players playing this week but the field has some prominent names like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, and back-to-back defending champion K.H. Lee.

Last year, Lee joined the likes of Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson to become only a few players to defend the title at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth failed to make a cut at Quail Hollow Club last week. He will look to better his runner-up finish last year at AT&T Byron Nelson.

Here's the complete field of AT&T Byron Nelson:

  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Aaron Rai
  • Aaron Wise
  • Adam Long
  • Adam Schenk
  • Adam Scott
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Alex Smalley
  • Andrew Landry
  • Andrew Novak
  • Augusto Núñez
  • Austin Cook
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Austin Smotherman
  • Beau Hossler
  • Ben Griffin
  • Bill Haas
  • Bo Van Pelt
  • Brandon Matthews
  • Brandon Wu
  • Brent Grant
  • Brian Stuard
  • Brice Garnett
  • Byeong An
  • C.T. Pan
  • Callum Tarren
  • Cameron Champ
  • Cameron Percy
  • Carl Yuan
  • Carson Young
  • Chad Ramey
  • Charley Hoffman
  • Chesson Hadley
  • Chris Stroud
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Cody Gribble
  • D.A. Points
  • David Lipsky
  • David Micheluzzi
  • Davis Riley
  • Davis Thompson
  • Derek Ernst
  • Doc Redman
  • Doug Ghim
  • Dylan Frittelli
  • Dylan Wu
  • Eric Cole
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Fabián Gómez
  • Garrick Higgo
  • Geoff Ogilvy
  • Grayson Murray
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Hank Lebioda
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Harry Hall
  • Harry Higgs
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • J.J. Killeen
  • J.J. Spaun
  • James Hahn
  • Jason Day
  • Jason Dufner
  • Jim Herman
  • Jimmy Walker
  • Jonas Blixt
  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Justin Lower
  • Justin Suh
  • K.H. Lee
  • Kelly Kraft
  • Kevin Chappell
  • Kevin Roy
  • Kevin Tway
  • Kramer Hickok
  • Kyle Westmoreland
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Lucas Glover
  • Luke List
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Martin Laird
  • Martin Trainer
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Matthew NeSmith
  • Matthias Schwab
  • Matti Schmid
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Max McGreevy
  • Michael Gligic
  • Michael Kim
  • Michael Thompson
  • Min Woo Lee
  • MJ Daffue
  • Nate Lashley
  • Nick Watney
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Parker Coody
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Paul Haley II
  • Peter Kuest
  • Peter Malnati
  • Pierceson Coody
  • Richy Werenski
  • Ricky Barnes
  • Robby Shelton
  • Robert Streb
  • Roger Sloan
  • Russell Knox
  • Ryan Armour
  • Ryan Brehm
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Ryan Moore
  • Ryan Palmer
  • S.H. Kim
  • S.Y. Noh
  • Sam Ryder
  • Sam Stevens
  • Sangmoon Bae
  • Satoshi Kodaira
  • Scott Harrington
  • Scott Piercy
  • Scott Stallings
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Seamus Power
  • Sean O'Hair
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Stewart Cink
  • Sung Kang
  • Tano Goya
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Tom Hoge
  • Tom Kim
  • Trevor Cone
  • Trevor Werbylo
  • Trey Mullinax
  • Troy Merritt
  • Tyler Duncan
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Tyson Alexander
  • Vince Whaley
  • Vincent Norrman
  • Wesley Bryan
  • Will Gordon
  • William Knauth
  • William McGirt
  • Zac Blair
  • Zecheng Dou

