Is Rory McIlroy participating in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament

PGA Tour now heads to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 11 to 14. The event will feature some big names in the circuit, with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler being the highest-ranked player at TPC Craig Ranch.

Celebrated golfers Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will be absent from AT&T Byron Nelson this week. World No.1 Rahm was last seen at Mexico Open, where he lost his title to Tony Finau by a three-stroke margin.

McIlroy returned in action last week in the Well Fargo Championship but the break didn't seem to bring much change in his fortune. The World No. 3 had an underwhelming outing as he could only finish at T-47, his worst finish at Quail Hollow Golf Club in a decade.

Who is playing at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in 156 player field at AT&T Byron Nelson. There are not many top-ranked players playing this week but the field has some prominent names like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, and back-to-back defending champion K.H. Lee.

Last year, Lee joined the likes of Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson to become only a few players to defend the title at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth failed to make a cut at Quail Hollow Club last week. He will look to better his runner-up finish last year at AT&T Byron Nelson.

Here's the complete field of AT&T Byron Nelson:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Bo Van Pelt

Brandon Matthews

Brandon Wu

Brent Grant

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Byeong An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Percy

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chris Stroud

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cody Gribble

D.A. Points

David Lipsky

David Micheluzzi

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Derek Ernst

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Fabián Gómez

Garrick Higgo

Geoff Ogilvy

Grayson Murray

Greyson Sigg

Hank Lebioda

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Killeen

J.J. Spaun

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jim Herman

Jimmy Walker

Jonas Blixt

Jonathan Byrd

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

K.H. Lee

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Roy

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Westmoreland

Lanto Griffin

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Martin Trainer

Matt Kuchar

Matthew NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max McGreevy

Michael Gligic

Michael Kim

Michael Thompson

Min Woo Lee

MJ Daffue

Nate Lashley

Nick Watney

Nicolai Hojgaard

Parker Coody

Patton Kizzire

Paul Haley II

Peter Kuest

Peter Malnati

Pierceson Coody

Richy Werenski

Ricky Barnes

Robby Shelton

Robert Streb

Roger Sloan

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

S.H. Kim

S.Y. Noh

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Sangmoon Bae

Satoshi Kodaira

Scott Harrington

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sean O'Hair

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Tano Goya

Taylor Montgomery

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Trevor Cone

Trevor Werbylo

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyson Alexander

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman

Wesley Bryan

Will Gordon

William Knauth

William McGirt

Zac Blair

Zecheng Dou

