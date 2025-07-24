Is Rory McIlroy playing at the 2025 3M Open?

Rory McIlroy is not participating in the 2025 3M Open, the next event on the PGA Tour calendar. Scheduled shortly after the final major of the season from July 24 to 27, the tournament has seen several top-ranked players opt for rest, including McIlroy. As a result, the field features just one golfer ranked inside the world’s top 20.

So far, McIlroy has had a strong season overall, winning three times on the PGA Tour, including a major victory at the Masters Tournament. The win at Augusta helped him achieve his career Grand Slam.

In total, Rory McIlroy has made 14 starts this season and finished inside the top 25 on 12 occasions. Out of those, he secured eight top-10 finishes and one runner-up result in addition to his three victories. His consistency has kept him among the top performers on Tour, despite not adding to his win tally in recent months.

When it comes to major championships this year, McIlroy has had mixed results. He tied for 47th at the PGA Championship, posted a T19 finish at the U.S. Open, and ended the major season with a T7 at the Open Championship. While he has maintained solid form throughout the year, McIlroy has chosen not to compete at the 3M Open, likely prioritizing rest ahead of the final stretch of the season.

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the 2025 Open Championship?

The 2025 Open Championship concluded on Sunday, July 20. Rory McIlroy competed on home soil, playing on one of Northern Ireland’s premier golf courses.

McIlroy opened the tournament with a 1-under 70 in the first round and followed it with a 2-under 69 in the second. His third round was his best of the week, where he recorded four birdies and an eagle to shoot a 5-under 66.

In the final round, McIlroy made five birdies and one bogey. However, a double bogey on the par-4 10th hole proved costly. He finished the day with a 2-under 69.

After four rounds, Rory McIlroy ended the tournament at 10-under par, dropping three positions on the final day to finish in a tie for seventh place. He shared the spot with Robert MacIntyre and Xander Schauffele.

Despite solid scoring across all four days, the mistake on the back nine during Sunday’s round limited his chances of moving higher on the leaderboard. His final score over 72 holes reflected a consistent but ultimately non-winning performance at the last major of the season. Rory McIlroy has not won The Open since 2014 and now looks ahead to the remaining events on the Tour.

