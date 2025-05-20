  • home icon
Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge? Schedule explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 20, 2025 13:11 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

After his disappointing outing in the 2025 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will skip the Charles Schwab Challenge. The Northern Irish golfer had a tough time on the greens last week at Quail Hollow Golf Course. Despite being the top favorite to win the major, he even struggled to make it to the Top 10.

McIlroy started the campaign at the PGA Championship with a round of 74 and then shot 69 on the second day, which helped him to make the cut. However, he next carded two back-to-back rounds of 72 and settled in T47. He will not be playing at the PGA Tour event this week.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, however, features a star-packed field. The World No. 1 and the winner of the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler, will play in the event. Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut last week, will tee off this week alongside Harris English, coming after his T2 finish at the PGA Championship.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are some top-ranked players playing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

  • 1 - Scottie Scheffler
  • 7 - Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11 - Maverick McNealy
  • 14 - Tommy Fleetwood
  • 17 - Harris English
  • 23 - Robert MacIntyre
  • 24 - Brian Harman
  • 25 - Daniel Berger
  • 27 - J.J. Spaun
  • 28 - Aaron Rai
  • 30 - Akshay Bhatia
  • 35 - J.T. Poston
  • 37 - Andrew Novak
  • 40 - Lucas Glover
  • 45 - Tom Kim
  • 46 - Max Greyserman
  • 47 - Tom Hoge
  • 48 - Mackenzie Hughes
  • 49 - Jhonattan Vegas
  • 50 - Nicolas Echavarria
A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025

Although Rory McIlroy struggled in his last outing at the PGA Championship, overall, this season has been phenomenal for the Northern Irish golfer. Having started the season with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he had delivered some commendable finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy won the Players, the fifth unofficial major, and the Masters to clinch the iconic green jacket. Out of the nine tournaments he has played on the Tour, he has a total of five finishes in the Top 10, including three wins.

Rory McIlroy's worst finish of the season was at the PGA Championship, where he recorded a T47 finish, while in the remaining eight tournaments he played, he had a finish in the top 25.

Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1 (66, 70, 65, 66) — 267 (-21)
  • The Genesis Invitational: T17 (72, 67, 74, 72) — 285 (-3)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T15 (70, 70, 73, 72) — 285 (-3)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (67, 68, 73, 68) — 276 (-12)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open: T5 (70, 66, 65, 64) — 265 (-15)
  • Masters Tournament: 1 (72, 66, 66, 73) — 277 (-11)
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12 (64, 69, 61, 72) — 266 (-22)
  • Truist Championship: T7 (66, 67, 69, 68) — 270 (-10)
  • PGA Championship: T47 (74, 69, 72, 72) — 287 (+3)
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

