Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge? Schedule explored

After his disappointing outing in the 2025 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will skip the Charles Schwab Challenge. The Northern Irish golfer had a tough time on the greens last week at Quail Hollow Golf Course. Despite being the top favorite to win the major, he even struggled to make it to the Top 10.

McIlroy started the campaign at the PGA Championship with a round of 74 and then shot 69 on the second day, which helped him to make the cut. However, he next carded two back-to-back rounds of 72 and settled in T47. He will not be playing at the PGA Tour event this week.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, however, features a star-packed field. The World No. 1 and the winner of the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler, will play in the event. Jordan Spieth, who missed the cut last week, will tee off this week alongside Harris English, coming after his T2 finish at the PGA Championship.

Here are some top-ranked players playing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

7 - Hideki Matsuyama

11 - Maverick McNealy

14 - Tommy Fleetwood

17 - Harris English

23 - Robert MacIntyre

24 - Brian Harman

25 - Daniel Berger

27 - J.J. Spaun

28 - Aaron Rai

30 - Akshay Bhatia

35 - J.T. Poston

37 - Andrew Novak

40 - Lucas Glover

45 - Tom Kim

46 - Max Greyserman

47 - Tom Hoge

48 - Mackenzie Hughes

49 - Jhonattan Vegas

50 - Nicolas Echavarria

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025

Although Rory McIlroy struggled in his last outing at the PGA Championship, overall, this season has been phenomenal for the Northern Irish golfer. Having started the season with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he had delivered some commendable finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy won the Players, the fifth unofficial major, and the Masters to clinch the iconic green jacket. Out of the nine tournaments he has played on the Tour, he has a total of five finishes in the Top 10, including three wins.

Rory McIlroy's worst finish of the season was at the PGA Championship, where he recorded a T47 finish, while in the remaining eight tournaments he played, he had a finish in the top 25.

Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1 (66, 70, 65, 66) — 267 (-21)

The Genesis Invitational: T17 (72, 67, 74, 72) — 285 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T15 (70, 70, 73, 72) — 285 (-3)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (67, 68, 73, 68) — 276 (-12)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T5 (70, 66, 65, 64) — 265 (-15)

Masters Tournament: 1 (72, 66, 66, 73) — 277 (-11)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12 (64, 69, 61, 72) — 266 (-22)

Truist Championship: T7 (66, 67, 69, 68) — 270 (-10)

PGA Championship: T47 (74, 69, 72, 72) — 287 (+3)

