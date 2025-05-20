Who are the top-ranked players at 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge? Post-PGA Championship field rankings explored

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to tee off on Thursday, May 22 at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas. The event, following the PGA Championship on the PGA Tour schedule, will see a stacked 136-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s $9.5 million prize purse.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, which had ‘Colonial’ in its title through 2015, is one of five invitational tournaments on the PGA Tour. However, it is not a signature event. Despite this, the event field will be headlined by big names including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The PGA Championship winner will take on 18 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world at the 79-year-old competition.

The event will also have reigning champion Davis Riley returning to defend his title this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler won the PGA Championship last weekend, just weeks after winning The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The 28-year-old stands a chance at the Charles Schwab Challenge to go back-to-back wins at three events. Unsurprisingly, the three-time major champion is also the outright favorite to win this weekend at Colonial. The golfer, who missed the new season’s start due to injury, seems to have found his form.

It is pertinent to note that Scheffler’s closest ranking rivals Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele have decided to sit the competition out. The golfers, who finished T47 and T28 respectively at the Quail Hollow major on Sunday, is expected to return at the Memorial next weekend. Meanwhile, World No.7 Hideki Matsuyama is the second-best ranked golfer on the field this week.

World No. 11 Maverick McNealy and No. 14 Tommy Fleetwood will follow the top two. Interestingly, Harris English, who jumped 17 places on the Official World Golf Rankings after his T2 finish at Quail Hollow, sits fifth on top-ranked players list at Colonial. No.23 Robert MacIntyre, No.24 Brian Harman, No.25 Daniel Berger, No.27 J.J. Spaun, No.28 Aaron Rai and No. 30 Akshay Bhatia are some other big names to watch.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge field rankings

Listed below is the top-50 ranked players at the Charles Schwab Challenge by their Official World Golf Rankings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

7 - Hideki Matsuyama

11 - Maverick McNealy

14 - Tommy Fleetwood

17 - Harris English

23 - Robert MacIntyre

24 - Brian Harman

25 - Daniel Berger

27 - J.J. Spaun

28 - Aaron Rai

30 - Akshay Bhatia

35 - J.T. Poston

37 - Andrew Novak

40 - Lucas Glover

45 - Tom Kim

46 - Max Greyserman

47 - Tom Hoge

48 - Mackenzie Hughes

49 - Jhonattan Vegas

50 - Nicolas Echavarria

It is pertinent to note that defending champion Davis Riley currently sits 53rd on the OWGR, just three places off the top-50 after a strong T2 finish at PGA Championship. He is trailed by Davis Thompson, who will also tee up at the Colonial contest.

More details on the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated as the event progresses.

