Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 Genesis Open?

By David Kofi Tei
Modified Feb 11, 2025 00:08 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy prepares for the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines - Source: Imagn

Legendary golfer Rory McIlroy is set to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, scheduled for February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. This year, the competition has been relocated from its traditional venue, Riviera Country Club, in Los Angeles due to the impact of recent wildfires in the area.

McIlroy's involvement in the Genesis Invitational aligns with his adjusted 2025 schedule, where he plans to reduce his tournament appearances to around 20 or 22 events, down from the 27 he played in 2024. He has indicated that he will focus on tournaments he enjoys and where he has historically performed well.

Some other popular names who will participate in the event are defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Other renowned players also expected to tee off are Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, and Wyndham Clark. The field also includes major champions like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Cantlay.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour's signature events, featuring a strong field and a substantial prize purse of $20 million. The relocation to Torrey Pines, a course renowned for hosting major tournaments like the U.S. Open, adds a unique element to this year's event.

McIlroy's decision to participate in this tournament reflects his strategic approach to the 2025 season, balancing a desire for a more focused schedule with the pursuit of key titles.

Rory McIlroy targets fifth Major in 2025

Rory McIlroy is determined to end his major championship drought in 2025, having not secured a major title since his PGA Championship win in 2014. Despite numerous victories in other tournaments, the elusive fifth major remains a primary goal for the Northern Irish golfer.

In 2014, McIlroy achieved significant success by winning both The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, bringing his major tally to four. These victories positioned him among the elite in golf, with many anticipating further major triumphs.

Since then, while McIlroy has added several titles to his name, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2025, major championships have remained out of reach. Notably, in 2024, he experienced a late collapse at the U.S. Open and faced challenges at The Open at Royal Troon, leading to near-misses in both events.

Despite these setbacks, McIlroy's overall career remains impressive. He has accumulated 42 professional wins, comprising four major titles, 23 PGA Tour victories, 11 DP World Tour wins, and other global titles. His recent win at Pebble Beach marked his 27th PGA Tour victory and his first on the iconic course.

