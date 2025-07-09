Is Rory McIlroy playing at the 2025 Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy is officially in the field for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to be held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The five-time Major champion enters the tournament following a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship three weeks ago. McIlroy, currently among the top-ranked players in the world, is expected to be one of the marquee names at the event.

The Northern Irishman has a strong history at the Genesis Scottish Open. He secured a dramatic victory in 2023 and followed it with a T4 finish in 2024. The 2025 edition marks another opportunity for him to prepare for The Open Championship, which will take place in his home country of Northern Ireland next week at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy has struggled for consistency since winning the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam. He has recorded finishes of T-47 or worse in two of his last four PGA Tour starts and has not placed inside the top five since his Masters triumph.

Statistically, he ranks 166th in driving accuracy (52.40%), 80th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.100), and 74th in greens in regulation (66.40%) for the 2025 season.

Despite his recent slump in form, Rory McIlroy leads the tournament's pre-event power rankings and will be looking to build momentum before the season’s final Major.

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open begins Thursday, July 10, and will feature many of the top players from the Official World Golf Ranking.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the 2025 season so far?

Rory McIlroy has competed in 12 PGA Tour events so far in the 2025 season, including all three Major championships held to date. The Northern Irishman has recorded two wins at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Masters, and one playoff victory at THE PLAYERS Championship.

Despite missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and finishing T47 at the PGA Championship, McIlroy has maintained a strong position in the FedExCup rankings.

With over $14.9 million in prize money already earned, he remains a key contender heading into the second half of the season and the final Major at The Open.

Here is how Rory McIlroy has performed so far in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1, $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17, $270,714.29

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T15, $349,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: P1, $4,500,000.00

Texas Children's Houston Open: T5, $337,843.75

Masters Tournament: P1, $4,200,000.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12, $69,092.00

Truist Championship: T7, $602,500.00

PGA Championship: T47, $49,190.00

RBC Canadian Open: CUT, $0.00

U.S. Open: T19, $243,070.00

Travelers Championship: T6, $695,000.00

