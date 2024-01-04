Is Rory Mcllroy playing the Sentry 2024? Golfer’s availability explored

Rory Mcllroy is currently one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer is second in the world rankings and has qualified for the season-opener of the Tour.

However, Mcllroy won't be teeing off from the Kapalua Plantations Course. The 34-year-old isn't a big fan of Hawaii and has decided to sit out the tournament.

Instead, Rory Mcllroy will start his season with the DP World Tour event, the Dubai Invitational, set to take place next week. Subsequently, he has also committed to playing back-to-back tournaments on the European Tour before finally featuring on the PGA Tour.

Interestingly, Mcllroy is the only golfer who has decided to sit out despite qualifying for the event. After winning the Scottish Open in July last year, he earned his qualification.

Rory Mcllroy has stated on various occasions before about his desire to not play in Hawaii. Moreover, he won't also be a part of the PGA Tour Hawaii swing, set to start with the Sentry 2024. Instead, he will play competitive rounds on the Wentworth circuit and has committed to play in the Dubai Desert Classic in a few weeks.

The Sentry 2024 will have a star-studded field despite Rory Mcllroy's absence

Viktor Hovland The Sentry - Preview Day Three (Image via Getty)

Although Rory McIlroy won't be featuring in the Sentry 2024, the field will still be star-studded, led by the 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

Fifty-nine talented PGA Tour golfers will be competing for the $20 million prize purse and start their season with a win. World No. 1 ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will also make the trip to Hawaii along with Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffelle, and Collin Morikawa, who was the runner-up last time.

Defending champion Jon Rahm is another big absentee, though. However, the reason for his absence is completely different from that of Mcllroy. The Spanish golfer recently made a shocking switch to LIV Golf and was permanently disqualified from the upcoming PGA Tour event.