Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2025 Mexico Open?

Scottie Scheffler, the world's number-one golfer, has decided not to participate in the 2025 Mexico Open. This decision comes after his recent performance at the Genesis Invitational, held at Torrey Pines, where he finished tied for third place.

The Genesis Invitational, which concluded on February 16, 2025, saw Sweden's Ludvig Åberg clinch the title. Åberg delivered an impressive final round, birdieing four of the last six holes to secure a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy.

This win marked Åberg's fifth professional victory and his first in 15 months. The tournament was notably relocated to Torrey Pines due to wildfires affecting its usual venue in Northern California. Additionally, tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew from the event following the passing of his mother.

The Mexico Open, which is scheduled to take place from February 20 to February 23, 2025, at Vidanta Vallarta is a significant event on the PGA Tour calendar. The tournament offers a substantial prize purse of $7 million and attracts a competitive field of golfers from around the world.

With Scheffler and the likes of Rory McIlroy, who recently secured a victory at Pebble Beach, opting out of the Mexico Open, the spotlight shifts to other prominent players who are expected to participate.

Akshay Bhatia is set to headline the tournament with Rasmus Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Samuel Stevens, Michael Kim, Patrick Rodgers and Maverick McNealy among the favorites to contend for the championship.

Golf lovers can anticipate intense competition as emerging talents and seasoned professionals vie for the title. The course at Vidanta Vallarta is known for its challenging layout, featuring strategic bunkering and undulating greens, which contributes to an already exciting 2025 PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler set to defend title at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler faced challenges at the 2025 Genesis Invitational held at Torrey Pines. Despite entering the tournament as the favorite, Scheffler's performance did not meet expectations.

In the third round, Scheffler carded a four-over-par 76, bringing his total to three under par. This round included a costly three-putt from just over nine feet on the par-3 16th hole, highlighting ongoing struggles with his putting.

Statistically, Scheffler's game showed strengths and weaknesses. He ranked first on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, averaging 1.021, and also led in Greens in Regulation, hitting 74.43%. However, his putting remained a concern, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.301, placing him 162nd on the tour.

Despite the challenges on the greens, Scheffler's overall game kept him competitive. His ability to consistently find fairways and greens in regulation proved his status as a top contender in future tournaments.

Up next for the world No. 1 is the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, from March 6-9. Scheffler will enter as the defending champion and tournament favorite. Rory McIlroy will also compete, looking to recover from his disappointing performance at the Genesis Invitational.

