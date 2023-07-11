Golf

Is Scottie Scheffler playing in 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer's upcoming schedule explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 11, 2023 12:29 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One(image via getty)

With the Genesis Scottish Open just around the corner, golf fans are eager to find out if Scottie Scheffler will be competing. While no official confirmation has been made, Scheffler's name is on the impressive field list, fueling curiosity regarding his attendance.

Known for his accuracy, power and strategic approach, Scheffler's prospective participation would surely bring excitement to the competition.

It’s time. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆#GenesisScottishOpen #RolexSeries #FedExCup https://t.co/fmpWvLuVCH

Fans are expecting his arrival at the event, which offers four days of scintillating golf action at the picturesque Renaissance Club.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler demonstrated his abilities to the utmost at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Despite falling short of expectations, the talented American golfer's commitment and competitive attitude were evident throughout the competition.

Scheffler faced difficulty navigating through the Renaissance Club course, which is known for its rigorous layout and unpredictable conditions. He struggled in the first round, finishing with a score of 73 (+1). The 27-year-old was undeterred, though, and wanted to better his place in the coming rounds. Scheffler showed tenacity in the second round, carding a 72 (par) to keep his momentum going.

Scottie Scheffler was unable to compete in the tournament's third and fourth rounds due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result, after two rounds, his overall score in the Genesis Scottish Open was +5.

Top 50 players in 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

  • 1 - Scottie Scheffler
  • 3 - Rory McIlroy
  • 4 - Patrick Cantlay
  • 5 - Viktor Hovland
  • 6 - Xander Schauffele
  • 8 - Max Homa
  • 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 10 - Jordan Spieth
  • 11 - Wyndham Clark
  • 16 - Tyrrell Hatton
  • 17 - Sam Burns
  • 20 - Justin Thomas
  • 21 - Rickie Fowler
  • 22 - Tommy Fleetwood
  • 23 - Sungjae Im
  • 24 - Kurt Kitayama
  • 25 - Tom Kim

While Scottie Scheffler leads the field, Rory McIlroy, a golfing icon and former world number one, will be joining him, bringing his wealth of knowledge to the tournament.

Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa, who are all ranked in the top 10, add to the event's star power.

The Renaissance Club 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#GenesisScottishOpen #RolexSeries #FedExCup @Renaissancegc https://t.co/YjVkXRKYLm

Fans will expect an entertaining and fiercely contested event as these golfing giants compete for the coveted 2023 Genesis Scottish Open title at the gorgeous Renaissance Club.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...