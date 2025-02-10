Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2025 Genesis Open?

Scottie Scheffler will be playing at the 2025 Genesis Open. This will be his third PGA Tour event this year.

Scheffler has so far competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished T9 and the WM Phoenix Open where he finished T25. A freak hand injury at Christmas kept him away from much of the initial tournaments. He was expected to play at the American Express but pulled out owing to the injury.

The World No. 1 is yet to register an exceptional performance this season, however he is obviously one of the biggest names to participate in the 2025 Genesis Open. He will have some stiff competition to beat with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim and Shane Lowry among others teeing off this week as well.

Trending

The Tiger Woods-hosted event will take place at Torrey Pines this year instead of its usual venue, Riviera Golf Club, due to the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires.

Incidentally, Scheffler is the latest winner of another Tiger Woods-hosted event, the Hero World Challenge, which he won in December last year. That was the ace golfer's last competitive tournament of 2024. He also won 'The Showdown' along with Rory McIlroy.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds at the 2025 Genesis Open?

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler is leading the odds for the 2025 Genesis Open with +350 prediction to win. Here are the full odds and predictions:

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +700

Collin Morikawa +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +4000

Jason Day +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Harris English +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Byeong Hun An +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Cameron Davis +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Denny Mccarthy +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Patrick Rodgers +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Gary Woodland +17000

Max Homa +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Eric Cole +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Seamus Power +22000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback