Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2025 Genesis Open?

Scottie Scheffler will be playing at the 2025 Genesis Open. This will be his third PGA Tour event this year.
Scheffler has so far competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished T9 and the WM Phoenix Open where he finished T25. A freak hand injury at Christmas kept him away from much of the initial tournaments. He was expected to play at the American Express but pulled out owing to the injury.
The World No. 1 is yet to register an exceptional performance this season, however he is obviously one of the biggest names to participate in the 2025 Genesis Open. He will have some stiff competition to beat with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim and Shane Lowry among others teeing off this week as well.
The Tiger Woods-hosted event will take place at Torrey Pines this year instead of its usual venue, Riviera Golf Club, due to the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires.
Incidentally, Scheffler is the latest winner of another Tiger Woods-hosted event, the Hero World Challenge, which he won in December last year. That was the ace golfer's last competitive tournament of 2024. He also won 'The Showdown' along with Rory McIlroy.
What are Scottie Scheffler's odds at the 2025 Genesis Open?
Scottie Scheffler is leading the odds for the 2025 Genesis Open with +350 prediction to win. Here are the full odds and predictions:
- Scottie Scheffler +350
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3300
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Taylor Pendrith +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
- Robert MacIntyre +5000
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Sam Burns +5500
- Viktor Hovland +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Russell Henley +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Keegan Bradley +6500
- Min Woo Lee +6500
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Byeong Hun An +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Samuel Stevens +8000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- J.T. Poston +9000
- Si Woo Kim +9000
- Cameron Young +9000
- Adam Scott +9000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Wyndham Clark +10000
- J.J. Spaun +10000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Cameron Davis +12000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Billy Horschel +12000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Andrew Novak +12000
- Rickie Fowler +15000
- Denny Mccarthy +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- Ben Griffin +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Stephan Jaeger +15000
- Justin Rose +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +17000
- Brian Harman +17000
- Gary Woodland +17000
- Max Homa +17000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Eric Cole +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes +20000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Seamus Power +22000