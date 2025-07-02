Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the John Deere Classic?

Scottie Scheffler will not be competing in the 2025 John Deere Classic. The World No. 1's decision comes as he chooses to rest and prepare ahead of the final men’s major of the season, The Open Championship, scheduled later in July at Royal Portrush.

Scheffler’s absence from the John Deere Classic was expected, given his packed schedule and strong performances throughout the season. So far in 2025, he has secured three PGA TOUR titles, including a Major championship victory at the PGA Championship. His most recent start came at the Travelers Championship, where he concluded another successful showing before announcing a short break from competition.

By skipping the John Deere Classic, Scheffler joins several top players opting for rest in the lead-up to The Open, one of the most demanding and prestigious events on the golf calendar. The Texas native remains a top contender in the FedExCup standings and has already locked in his place among the season’s standout performers.

The John Deere Classic, held annually at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, typically attracts a strong field, but top-ranked players like Scheffler often adjust their schedules around major championships. With the Open Championship only two weeks away, the decision reflects strategic planning more than anything else.

Scottie Scheffler’s focus now shifts toward final preparations for Royal Portrush, where he will aim to capture his second major title of the year and further strengthen his position as the top-ranked golfer in the world heading into the closing stretch of the 2025 season.

How has Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has maintained a strong presence on the PGA TOUR throughout the 2025 season. He has recorded multiple top-10 finishes and secured three tournament victories, including a major title. His performances have consistently placed him among the top earners on tour, underscoring his consistent play across various course conditions.

In the 2025 season so far, Scheffler has managed to garner a total of $15,869,483 in official earnings, and is still ranked on top of the FedEx Cup standings. The following is a breakdown of his 2025 season results so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9, $535,000

WM Phoenix Open: T25, $69,197

The Genesis Invitational: T3, $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T11, $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship: T20, $240,250

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T2, $845,500

Masters Tournament: 4, $1,008,000

RBC Heritage: T8, $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 1, $1,782,000

PGA Championship: 1, $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: T4, $427,500

The Memorial Tournament: 1, $4,000,000

U.S. Open: T7, $615,786

Travelers Championship: T6, $695,000

