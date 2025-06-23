Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the Rocket Classic?

Scottie Scheffler will not be playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic after his close miss at the Travelers Championship. However, there has been no official statement as to why he won’t be playing the event.

Scheffler won the Travelers Championship last year and entered this year's edition of the event as the defending champion. But when it comes to Rocket Classic, he skipped the event last year as well, despite his incredible season.

Some believed Scottie Scheffler might mount a remarkable comeback despite a challenging round on moving day that coincided with his 29th birthday. After sharing the 36-hole lead with Tommy Fleetwood on Friday, Scheffler’s round faltered with a triple bogey on the first hole and a double on the eighth. He said during his post-round press conference:

“I think obviously I was looking for a little bit more, but overall not a bad week. If I had a different day yesterday, I think it’s a different story, but can’t be perfect every day, just trying to do my best and, yeah, I fought back nicely today and posted a decent score.”

Entering the final round nine shots behind, he stayed in contention and completed the final round with a bogey-free 65, finishing the tournament at 12-under and briefly narrowing the gap to two shots from the leader. He added:

“Today was the first day where I’ve been bogey-free, and I think this is a golf course where limiting your mistakes is really important. You’re going to get opportunities, but you've got to limit your mistakes, and this week I just wasn’t able to do that.”

Scottie Scheffler stayed close, hoping to capitalize on early errors from the leaders. However, as the frontrunners regained their composure, his chances diminished, and by the time he finished his round, he was no longer in contention.

How has Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season includes multiple top-10 finishes and three victories on the PGA Tour. His performances span Major championships and key tournaments, demonstrating consistent competitiveness.

Scheffler has earned significant prize money across these events and remains a prominent contender in the season’s standings. Here's a look at his finishes so far in 2025.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9, $535,000

: T9, $535,000 WM Phoenix Open : T25, $69,197

: T25, $69,197 The Genesis Invitational : T3, $1,200,000

: T3, $1,200,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : T11, $451,250

: T11, $451,250 THE PLAYERS Championship : T20, $240,250

: T20, $240,250 Texas Children's Houston Open : T2, $845,500

: T2, $845,500 Masters Tournament : 4th, $1,008,000

: 4th, $1,008,000 RBC Heritage : T8, $580,000

: T8, $580,000 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : 1st, $1,782,000

: 1st, $1,782,000 PGA Championship : 1st, $3,420,000

: 1st, $3,420,000 Charles Schwab Challenge : T4, $427,500

: T4, $427,500 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday : 1st, $4,000,000

: 1st, $4,000,000 U.S. Open : T7, $615,786

: T7, $615,786 Travelers Championship: T6, $695,000

