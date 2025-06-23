5 underperforming golfers at the 2025 Travelers Championship ft. Scottie Scheffler

The Travelers Championship came and went. It was the final Signature Event of the season, which meant it was one more opportunity for the top golfers to compete exclusively against one another.
Keegan Bradley came back and snatched a win from Tommy Fleetwood in dramatic fashion, keeping the Englishman from his first PGA Tour win. Those two did well, but some others did not.
Five underperforming golfers from the Travelers Championship
5) Scottie Scheffler
Is -12 and a tie for sixth a bad outing? Certainly not, it's one of the best showings of golf the entire weekend. For Scottie Scheffler, though, it's a down outing. He's largely been in good form, but a dismal third round closed the door on another chance to win. He was leading the pack before Fleetwood and Bradley separated themselves, thanks to a two-over round from Scheffler on moving day.
4) Rory McIlroy
In a similar sense, Rory McIlroy disappointed as well. Like Scheffler, he was among the favorites until a poor second round. The golfer shot one-over while several others lapped him, and he was unable to bounce back despite a 68 and 65 in the third and fourth rounds. McIlroy was also -12 and tied with the world number one for sixth at the Travelers Championship.
3) Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark was very up-and-down at the Travelers. He shot 64 in the opening round, but he followed it up with a 72 in round two. He bounced back with a 66 in the third round, putting him at -8. He couldn't keep that momentum in the finale, as he shot 72 once again and finished tied for 17th in a very winnable tournament.
2) Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg seems to be at or near the top of the leaderboard in most big events, including several Majors throughout his career. This weekend, though, his abilities seem to have failed him. He was over par in round one, and shot 69 in each of the other three rounds. It wasn't horrible, but when the winner shot -15, Aberg's is a surprisingly disappointing score.
1) Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap hasn't been a pro for very long, so he's not exactly expected to dominate week in and week out. However, he clearly does have the skill to compete against the best of the best, and that was not on display last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
The 21-year-old was 11-over after shooting 76, 75, 67, and 73. That tied him for last with Tony Finau.