How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3?

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is attempting to claim his 17th PGA Tour title at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Despite taking an early lead in his second round, he fell down the leaderboard on moving day and landed at T8.

Scheffler opened his third round at TPC River Highlands with a disastrous triple bogey on his first hole after his ball found the rough. A fifth shot took his ball to the green, and two shots later, into the par-4 hole. This brought him down from T1 to T10.

The Ridgewood-born golfer followed his triple bogey with two birdies and a bogey. However, he struggled again with another unfortunate double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole.

On the back nine, he shot three birdies and a bogey, carding 2-over 72 at the end of his round. This brought his total across 54 holes to 7-under 203, bumping him slightly up the leaderboard to eighth place.

Scheffler is currently tied with Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, and three other golfers, nine strokes behind the lead. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood maintained his lead at TPC River Highlands after shooting a bogey-free round to finish with a total of 16-under 194.

Notably, Scottie Scheffler won the Travelers Championship last year after beating Tom Kim in a playoff. The victory marked his sixth win of the 2024 season.

Scottie Scheffler has had a great season so far with 14 PGA Tour starts and no missed cuts. His first win of the season was at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which he won with a 31-under 253.

Soon after, he claimed two more titles at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. So far, he has finished in the top 25 spots in all his games this season.

Scottie Scheffler commends J.J. Spaun for his victorious performance at the 2025 US Open

Last week, Scottie Scheffler teed off in the 156-player field at the US Open in Oakmont Country Club. He battled out harsh conditions at Oakmont and finished tied for seventh place, while two-time PGA Tour winner J.J. Spaun claimed the title.

During a press conference ahead of the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler was asked to comment on Spaun’s impressive performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“J.J.'s had a very, very solid year. He almost won the Players Championship. He's had a lot of good starts. He's played some pretty consistent golf… For J.J. to step up and birdie 17 and 18 in those conditions to win the tournament is pretty special.”

Scottie Scheffler admitted that it’s not easy to win a major championship. He added that golfers need to hit the right shots at the right time to win, and J.J. Spaun did just that.

Despite being a three-time major champion, Scheffler is yet to claim a title in the US Open. So far, his best performance is from 2022, where he finished tied for second place with Will Zalatoris, just one stroke shy of the lead.

