"He can never be Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler making a triple bogey at the Travelers Championship

On his 29th birthday, Scottie Scheffler faced a major setback while competing at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. The PGA Tour pro ended up scoring a triple bogey in the third round of this signature Tour event, and fans on social media have now reacted to it.

The third round of the Travelers Championship is currently underway at TPC River Highlands. The world number one is defending his title this weekend, and on Saturday, he encountered a slight hiccup on his title defense journey. Scottie Scheffler started his day by playing the par-4 opening hole.

Somehow, his shot ended up getting stuck in the bunker. The golfer from Dallas tried his best to steer clear of it, but his greenside bunker shot went wrong. His next attempt saw the ball roll back into a rough. Ultimately, Scheffler scored a triple bogey on the opening hole.

This made Scottie Scheffler drop out of his tied lead position to tenth place. A clip captured Scheffler's struggles in the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship and was shared on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR Golf. Take a look at the post:

Fans on X have reacted to the triple bogey scored by world No. 1. A section of fans criticized him for his play, while some of them trolled the golfer. Take a look at some of the comments directed towards Scottie Scheffler:

"He can never be Tiger!" a fan mentioned in the comments.

"embarrassing...this guy sux", a fan commented below the post by NUCLR Golf.

"Scottie did that on purpose just to give the other players a chance 😆," an X user shared his take.

"His career is over," another wrote about Scottie Scheffler

"Looks like one of my bunker shots," another one commented.

"So that’s what happened," someone else said.

This Signature PGA Tour event marks Scheffler's 14th start of the 2025 season.

Scottie Scheffler's Travelers Championship Round 3 scorecard explored

Scheffler started off the third round at the top, but the double and triple bogey made him fall in the lower ranks of the leaderboard. Here's a detailed look at the hole-by-hole breakdown of Scottie Scheffler's R3 scorecard at the 2025 Travelers Championship:

Front Nine

par 4 Hole 1 — 7 ( triple bogey )

par 4 Hole 2 — 3 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 3 — 4

par 4 Hole 4 — 5 ( bogey )

par 3 Hole 5 — 3

par 5 Hole 6 — 4 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 3 Hole 8 — 5 ( double bogey )

par 4 Hole 9 — 4

Front Nine total — 39 (+4)

Back Nine

par 4 Hole 10 — 4

par 3 Hole 11 — 2 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 12 — 4

par 5 Hole 13 — 4 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 14 — 4

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 3 Hole 16 — 4 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 17 — 4

par 4 Hole 18 — 3 ( birdie )

Back Nine total — 33 (-2)

Total score in Round 3 = 2 over par 72

