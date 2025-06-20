Scottie Scheffler gets slammed for playing "terrible" at the 2025 US Open by veteran golf analyst

Scottie Scheffler had a difficult week at the 2025 US Open. He failed to maintain his impressive form in the first two rounds of the tournament and finished with a total score of four over par. He ended his campaign tied for seventh place. While it's a good finish, veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee described Scheffler's play as "terrible."

Ad

The golfer got a hold of Oakmont Country Club late, and till then, his train was already off the tracks. Chamblee appeared on Sky Sports Golf's YouTube channel alongside Matt Wallace to discuss golfers' performance at the 2025 US Open.

When it came to Scheffler, Chamblee was disappointed. He thought Scheffler's outstanding form had abruptly collapsed at Oakmont. He said:

"Yeah, and by his standards, he played terrible. Um, you know, I don't know a single person that didn't pick him to win. I thought he would win going away. I couldn't have been more surprised at how poor form he was in the first two days. I talked to Trip Eisenhower, who walked with him and on Friday, and he said that this guy has no quit in him." [H/T: 56:28]

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"He hit it terrible and shot 71 at the hardest golf course on the planet. The man, the fact that he was able to scratch out of 71 on day two is a testament to his tenacity. But, yeah, I suppose it's the worst I have ever seen Scotty Scheffler hit a golf ball in the last three years."

Ad

Before the tournament even began, Brandel Chamblee made a bold prediction that the winner's score at Oakmont would be whatever Scottie Scheffler shot. However, the golfer's prediction didn't come to fruition.

How did Scottie Scheffler play in each round of the 2025 US Open?

2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler had a lot of pressure on his shoulders when he walked into the Oakmont Country Club on opening day. The man had won three events in his previous four starts, making him one of the favourites to win the whole thing. But Scheffler's opening round was far from ideal.

Ad

The golfer shot a total of 3 over par on the first day, including three birdies and six bogeys.

After a difficult first day, Scheffler's second round was likewise less than ideal. On the second day, he had a 71, with five bogeys and four birdies. Scheffler made a comeback, scoring 70 in his third and final round.

The 28-year-old golfer made four birdies and four bogeys in his third round. And on the final day, he made four birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. Scheffler received $614,423 from the US Open prize pool for his performance in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More