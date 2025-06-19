Scottie Scheffler reacts to Brian Rolapp’s appointment as new PGAT CEO - “I really don't know much about him”

Brian Rolapp took charge as the new PGA Tour CEO earlier this week, and the golf world seems happy. He joined the American circuit after 20 years in the NFL. The circuit’s top star and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler dubbed it an "exciting" move. However, he admitted to not knowing much about the former football league exec.

Ad

Scheffler, speaking ahead of the Travelers Championship, admitted having limited knowledge about Rolapp. The 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year stated that the reveal event was “literally the first time” he heard the new CEO speak. The reigning PGA Championship winner lauded the NFL as a “very successful organization” and said the new official, taking over from Jay Monahan, joins with "experience" from the league.

Reacting to the new PGA Tour CEO reveal, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Ad

Trending

“I think it's exciting to have some new leadership. I think Brian will bring some good energy. Literally the first time I heard him speak was yesterday, so I really don't know much about him. I liked what I heard yesterday…

I think our board and Jay (Monahan) and everybody put a lot of research into finding his successor, and to be able to get somebody from the NFL, especially somebody high up at the NFL, I think is pretty cool. The NFL is obviously a very successful organization. He's got a lot of experience and some new thought processes he can bring to the Tour, and I think it's exciting.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler yet to meet new PGA Tour CEO

Furthermore, Scottie Scheffler revealed that he “didn't even get to meet” Brian Rolapp. The 28-year-old said he "really have no idea" about the latter and his appointment. He admitted to leaving the meeting early and is yet to have a formal introduction.

Replying to a media query on the PGAT board bringing a non-golfer as the new CEO, Scottie Scheffler said:

Ad

“I really have no idea. I didn't even get to meet Brian yesterday. I had to leave the meeting a couple minutes early. It went a little longer than I thought it would, and I had to sneak out at the last second. So I didn't even get a chance to meet him, let alone talk to anybody else about a new commissioner or anything like that.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Scheffler added that the golf world in general seems accepting of the appointment as there has been no “grumbling or shouting or anything like that.” He assumes "it's all good things" regarding the latest reveal.

For the unversed, Rolapp was revealed as the new PGAT CEO by members of the Strategic Sports Group, including Tiger Woods. The 15x major champion, currently recovering from an Achilles injury, lauded the appointment. Interestingly, the new exec also heaped praise on the latter for his influence in growing the circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More