WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood stuns crowd with 66-foot putt at Travelers Championship 2025

The third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship has concluded, and Tommy Fleetwood is currently in the lead. During his round, he sank a stunning 66-footer, marking the longest putt he has made this season.

Despite having won seven events on the European Tour and one on the Sunshine Tour, 34-year-old Fleetwood has yet to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. He narrowly missed the US Open title in 2018 and finished in second place. The following year, he finished second in the Open Championship and is currently attempting to claim his first PGA Tour title at TPC River Highlands.

During his final round at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood took an early lead after sinking a phenomenal birdie putt on the par-3 fifth hole. When he made the shot, the crowd erupted in loud cheers and applause.

Tommy Fleetwood had a phenomenal bogey-free round during moving day at TPC River Highlands. He fired three birdies on the front nine and opened the back nine with another birdie on the par-4 10th hole. He charged on with a stunning eagle on the par-5 13th hole and another birdie on the 15th.

Fleetwood carded 7-under 63 at the end of his round, bringing his total score to 16-under 194 across 54 holes. He is in a three-stroke lead ahead of Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley, who are tied for second place with 13-under each. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who was in the lead yesterday, has now dropped to eighth position on the provisional leaderboard.

Tommy Fleetwood admitted that 'golf is hard' following heartbreaking loss at the US Open

Tommy Fleetwood’s first missed cut of the season came last week at the 2025 US Open in Oakmont Country Club. The Southport-born golfer battled out harsh conditions at Oakmont and failed to make the 7-over cut after scoring 9-over 149 in his two rounds.

Following the conclusion of his second round, Fleetwood shared a post on Instagram.

“Golf is hard. Oakmont is hard…But I still would’ve loved a weekend round there. Good luck to everyone @usopengolf,” he captioned his post.

Tommy Fleetwood opened his first round at the US Open with five bogeys and a single birdie across 18 holes. Although he opened with two birdies on day two, he continued to struggle through his round, shooting five bogeys and a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole.

Notably, despite his heartbreaking loss at the US Open, Fleetwood has had a consistent performance this season. He has made 14 starts on the PGA Tour and has had 10 top-25 finishes. His best result so far is from the Charles Schwab Challenge and Truist Championship, where he tied for fourth in both tournaments.

