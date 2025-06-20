JJ Spaun bags major reward for winning the 2025 US Open at Oakmont CC

The US Open was a tough test for golfers, but JJ Spaun was able to steer clear of all the difficulties thrown at him by Oakmont. The golfer ended up clinching the Major, and now, he has struck a big reward due to the win.

Spaun ended up overtaking some of the most popular professional golfers and past champions. He navigated the course well, showcasing consistency and remaining the only golfer under par.

As Golf Digest shared on social media, Spaun's Oakmont win has earned him some crucial exemptions. Spaun is now eligible for being exempt into future US Opens for the next 10 years. Apart from that, for the next five years, Spaun will be exempt for the remaining three Majors (the Open Championship, PGA Championship, and the Masters Tournament).

Trending

Take a look at the post by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter):

"It's a pretty good time to be J.J. Spaun. 🔥"

Expand Tweet

JJ Spaun has played at The Masters twice, making the cut on both occasions. He finished T23 in 2022 and 50th in 2025. At the PGA Championship, Spaun has made the cut thrice in his five appearances. The 34-year-old has yet to feature at The Open Championship.

Despite coming off his maiden Major win, Spaun has not backed away from work. The golfer is currently competing at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

JJ Spaun on his mindset following 2025 US Open win

JJ Spaun is currently playing in the Travelers Championship, regarded as a Signature Event on the PGA Tour. Without missing a beat, the golfer is back at work, just days after one of the biggest moments of his career.

While reflecting on his mindset following the 2025 US Open, Spaun shared that he wants to keep the fire burning inside him. As quoted by NBC Connecticut, Spaun said ahead of the event:

"I definitely need to keep the hunger there. I think I will have the hunger just because I want to continue to prove myself, but not prove myself to anybody other than myself."

The one-time major winner also talked about his confidence.

"I feel like my biggest barrier throughout my entire career is just trying not to be so hard on myself and not ruining any sort of confidence that I’ve built from all these experiences on my journey as a golfer. As long as I keep that up, I think I’ll continue to play well..."

JJ Spaun is two rounds in at the Travelers Championship. As of this writing, he is placed T61, with a total score of 4-over par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More