Is Scottie Scheffler playing this week?

In recent years, Scottie Scheffler has gained a lot of attention in the golf world. He has a huge fan base that is always rooting for him to win big. While Sheffler hasn't won any tournament this year, he has some impressive results. And with the Masters approaching, fans want to know: Will Scottie Scheffler play this week?

Ad

Well, the short answer is no. This week, the 2025 Valero Texas Open is being played on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. Sheffler has decided to withdraw from the tournament and concentrate on the upcoming Masters, which is from April 10-13. Being the defending champion, the tournament has added incentive for him to do well.

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

In just five appearances at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler has won the title twice. He has established his legacy by becoming only the second player in history to win two Masters tournaments in five appearances. Sheffler is still hunting for his first major win in 2025, and what better place to achieve it than the Masters.

Ad

Trending

The event will take held at Augusta National Golf Course and has a total purse value of $20 million. Last year, Scheffler displayed exceptional skill, finishing 11-under par and winning by four strokes over Ludvig Åberg.

Scottie Scheffler's withdrawal from the 2025 Valero Texas Open is a sign of how serious he is about competing at this year's Masters. After all, the competition this year is expected to be off the charts. This is the reason why fans are ecstatic to see all the big stars compete for the coveted green jacket again.

Ad

How many big names are in the 2025 Masters Tournament? Feat Scottie Scheffler

The Masters attracts fewer golfers than other tournaments, after all, only the best of the best play the tournament. The number of players usually ranges from 85 to 100. Players get into the Masters based on consecutive performances, special invitations and consideration of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), among other reasons. Here is a list of all the amateur debutants, special invitation and qualified players for this year's Masters:

Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Jose Luis Ballester (Esp)

Evan Beck

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera (Arg)

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos (PRI)

Patrick Cantlay

Laurie Canter (Eng)

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners (Can)

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria (Col)

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (Cay)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent

Michael Kim

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer (Ger)

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

JT Poston

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Aaron Rai (Eng)

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

J.J Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Hiroshi Tai (Sin)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir (Can)

Danny Willett (Eng)

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu (Tpe)

Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback