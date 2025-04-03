Is Scottie Scheffler playing this week?

In recent years, Scottie Scheffler has gained a lot of attention in the golf world. He has a huge fan base that is always rooting for him to win big. While Sheffler hasn't won any tournament this year, he has some impressive results. And with the Masters approaching, fans want to know: Will Scottie Scheffler play this week?
Well, the short answer is no. This week, the 2025 Valero Texas Open is being played on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. Sheffler has decided to withdraw from the tournament and concentrate on the upcoming Masters, which is from April 10-13. Being the defending champion, the tournament has added incentive for him to do well.
In just five appearances at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler has won the title twice. He has established his legacy by becoming only the second player in history to win two Masters tournaments in five appearances. Sheffler is still hunting for his first major win in 2025, and what better place to achieve it than the Masters.
The event will take held at Augusta National Golf Course and has a total purse value of $20 million. Last year, Scheffler displayed exceptional skill, finishing 11-under par and winning by four strokes over Ludvig Åberg.
Scottie Scheffler's withdrawal from the 2025 Valero Texas Open is a sign of how serious he is about competing at this year's Masters. After all, the competition this year is expected to be off the charts. This is the reason why fans are ecstatic to see all the big stars compete for the coveted green jacket again.
How many big names are in the 2025 Masters Tournament? Feat Scottie Scheffler
The Masters attracts fewer golfers than other tournaments, after all, only the best of the best play the tournament. The number of players usually ranges from 85 to 100. Players get into the Masters based on consecutive performances, special invitations and consideration of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), among other reasons. Here is a list of all the amateur debutants, special invitation and qualified players for this year's Masters:
