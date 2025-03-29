5 big-name golfers missing from the 2025 Valero Texas Open ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will take place from April 3 to 6, 2025, at the Oaks Course in TPC San Antonio. The event will offer golfers a final chance to qualify for the Masters, which will take place the week after.

Ad

The winner of the 2025 Valero Texas Open will make the field at Augusta National this year. Several marquee players, including Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Cameron Young, etc., will be taking part in the tournament next week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, a few big golfers will miss the event. While the Valero Texas Open will be the last opportunity for players to qualify for the Masters, many PGA Tour stars have already made their place at the Major Championship.

Top 5 golfers missing from 2025 Valero Texas Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Getty)

The Texas resident will be skipping his home event next week. Scottie Scheffler is the reigning Masters champion and has already qualified for the tournament. The week of the Masters he will be hosting the Champions Dinner at Augusta National. With a busy schedule ahead, he seems to have chosen to rest the week before that.

Ad

Scheffler had been out of competition for quite some time in the initial part of the 2025 season after sustaining a freak hand injury during Christmas. Ever since his return, he has struggled with his performances. However, according to bets, he is still the favorite to win the Masters this year.

The World No. 1 is currently playing in another home event, the 2025 Houston Open. At the time of writing he was placed second in the ongoing Round 3.

Ad

2) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has been in good form this season. He has already won two PGA Tour titles - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

Ad

He is one of the favorites to win the Masters this year. Mcllroy has also probably chosen to take a break from this week's Valero Texas Open before the all-important Major Championship.

His campaign at the Masters is especially significant as he hasn't won a Major title in more than a decade, and the iconic green jacket has been eluding him so far.

The World No. 2 is currently playing at the Houston Open, where he was placed T25 in the ongoing Round 3 at the time of writing.

Ad

3) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele had missed out on several events this year after suffering from a rib injury early in the season. He made his return to competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in an attempt to get in as much practice as possible before the Masters.

Ad

The World No. 3 was last seen at the Valspar Championship, where he finished T12. He has skipped the Texas leg of the Tour altogether and will next be seen in action directly at the Masters, where he has already qualified.

4) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala (Source: Getty)

Sahith Theegala came into the 2025 season as one of the most promising golfers on the PGA Tour. However, he has had a lacklustre season so far, with underwhelming performances.

Ad

The 27-year-old will also be missing the Valero Texas Open next week, possibly to prepare for the Masters. He has already qualified for the Major Championship. His best finish at the Masters came in 2023 when he finished ninth.

Theegala is currently playing at the 2025 Houston Open, where he was placed T46 in the ongoing Round 3 at the time of writing.

5) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Source: Getty)

Justin Thomas has already qualified for the Masters this year and has skipped the Texas leg of the Tour. He was last seen at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second behind Viktor Hovland.

Thomas will be directly seen at Augusta National in two weeks, where he will want to secure his maiden green jacket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback