"Will he get fined for this?": Fans react to Sahith Theegala's club toss at Valspar Championship

Sahith Theegala lost his cool and tossed his club during round 2 of the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course in Innisbrook Resort, Florida, on Friday. He is placed T35 in the ongoing Round 3 of the tournament at the time of writing.

Ad

Arriving on the par-3 4th hole during Round 2 on Friday, Theegala had already carded three bogeys. His tee shot on the tricky hole didn't go as planned, as he shanked the ball and it landed in the bunker. Possibly furious at the poor hit, the 27-year-old reportedly tossed his iron away in frustration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sahith Theegala's video was circulated on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. Despite a sub-par tee shot, he eventually managed to par the fourth hole in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship. He carded a total score of 1-under. The American golfer also recorded two birdies in the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans rushed to the comments section to give their opinions on the matter.

One fan asked, "Will he get fined for this?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How long does the Tour let this stay up?" one fan wondered.

"These boys need to get a grip. Literally," another said.

Some fans found Theegala's reaction to be relatable.

"Yeah, we can all relate to being 1 under par and losing our temper because we didn’t hit a shot well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is great for the game. We don’t need robots we need people with character along with the skills," one fan wrote.

"Damn. I feel for him. Great guy. Would love to see him back in contention," another added.

Notably, Jordan Spieth faced a similar episode in Round 3 of the Players Championship last week. He launched his club away after his shot on the par-5 16th hole landed in the water.

Ad

How is Sahith Theegala's 2025 season going?

Sahith Theegala at the Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One (Source: Getty)

Sahith Theegala had established himself as a promising player after a consistent 2024 season and even finished third at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Ad

However, he is suffering through a rather dismal start to the season in 2025. Theegala hasn't recorded any exceptional performance as of yet in eight competitive appearances this year.

Meanwhile, the winds at the Copperhead Course on Friday made the playing conditions tough. Jacob Bridgeman is currently leading the standings in Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback