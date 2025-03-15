WATCH: Jordan Spieth loses his cool, tosses his club after poor shot at The Players Championship

Jordan Spieth is currently competing at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. After a tumultuous opening round, he is placed T37 in the ongoing Round 3 at the time of writing.

Playing on the par-5 16th hole on Saturday, Spieth lost his cool after his second shot landed in the water. The ace golfer misjudged the landing point by a few feet. Following the shot, he tossed his club away in anger and disappointment.

NUCLR Golf posted a the video of the incident from the NBC live coverage, on its X account.

Spieth eventually went on to record a double bogey on the 16th hole. He posted five birdies and four bogeys in the ongoing Round 3 of the Players Championship.

At the time of writing, J.J. Spaun is leading the standings. Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Alex Smalley, Akshay Bhatia, and Rory McIlroy are also very much in contention.

What were Jordan Spieth's stats in Round 3 of the Players Championship?

Jordan Spieth at THE PLAYERS Championship (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth finished his first two rounds in the Players Championship in 70 and 71 respectively. He carded a 1-over 73 in Round 3 of the tournament.

Here are his Round 3 stats:

SG: Off The Tee: 2.140

SG: Approach to Green: -1.814

SG: Around The Green: 1.018

SG: Putting: -0.719

SG: Total: 0.869

Driving Accuracy: 64.29% (9/14)

Driving Distance: 307.50 yds

Longest Drive: 334.00 yds

Greens in Regulation: 61.11% (11/18)

Sand Saves: 33.33% (1/3)

Scrambling: 42.86% (3/7)

Putts per GIR: 1.82

Feet of Putts Made: 74.00

Scoring:

Birdies: 5

Pars: 8

Bogeys: 4

Double Bogeys: 1

Jordan Spieth still has the final round on Sunday to improve his standing at the Players Championship. He has put up a volatile yet solid performance so far in the tournament.

The 31-year-old is up against some stiff competition not only from leaderboard toppers but from fellow marquee golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Scottie Scheffler among others.

Last week, he and Rickie Fowler were among the notable names missing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The two had failed to receive a sponsor's exemption. Russell Henley went on to win his first Signature event title at Bay Hill.

