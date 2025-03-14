"A typical Jordan round": Fans amused by Jordan Spieth's roller-coaster first round at The Players Championship

Jordan Spieth experienced mixed results at the Players Championship on Thursday. His first round performance was a mix of highs and lows, featuring eagles, birdies, and double bogeys.

Spieth started his opening round with a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by an eagle. After taking an early lead, he posted two pars; however things took a turn when his tee shot on the 14th hole found water. The blunder resulted in a double bogey and a bogey followed soon after.

At even par, Spieth broke his run of errors by holing an eagle on the 16th. This renewed chance for a strong Thursday continued to the end of his round.

Fans were quick to tune into 'The Jordan Spieth Experience' at the Players Championship this week. His performance at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday was nothing short of a rollercoaster, recording exceptional as well extremely poor shots in a single round. Funnily enough, the ace golfer is known for delivering such insane rounds.

The PGA Tour posted about it on their social media account.

Some fans were amused by Spieth's volatile rounds in the tournament while many welcomed it as well.

"a typical Jordan round," a fan wrote.

"Vintage Jordan Spieth," another fan said.

"Wouldn't have it any other way," another added.

"Standard," wrote another.

However, some fans also criticised Spieth's performance in the opening round of the Players Championship.

"It’s kind of sad this is what his career has turned into. Could’ve been great but now he’s some gimmick people laugh about. Damn," one fan wrote.

"This is like me but if the birdies and eagles were double and triple bogeys" another commented.

At the time of writing, Spieth is placed T31 in the ongoing round of the Players Championship. Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun and Camilo Villegas are currently leading the standings.

Who did Jordan Spieth tee off with in Round 1 of the Players Championship?

In Picture: Jordan Spieth (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth was scheduled to tee off with Jason Day and Wyndham Clark in the first round of the Players Championship. However, Day pulled out of the tournament hours before he was supposed to start due to illness.

Notably, Danny Walker took his place in the 'fifth Major'. He is currently placed T82 while Clark is ranked T62 (at the time of writing).

