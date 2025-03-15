WATCH: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler gets golf tips from Players Championship debutants

The 2025 Players Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the field. Ahead of the tournament, the Players Championship debutants were asked to give Scheffler some golf advice and their replies were hilarious.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and has since secured 13 PGA Tour wins and three European Tour wins. He won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024 and came in second place in the 2023 PGA Championship. In the Players Championship this year, the World No. 1 is competing against several golfers who are just playing in the tournament for the first time.

Watch the hilarious golf tips the debutants had for Scheffler here:

Karl Vilips, Jackson Suber, Chris Gotterup, Ryan Gerard, and several others made appearances in the hilarious video. Suber’s advice to Scottie Scheffler was to “always be himself,” while Gotterup said the World No. 1 needed some time off the greens.

“I don’t know, maybe take some more weeks off,” Gotterup said.

Gerard admitted that his advice was not to be trusted. However, he hilariously suggested that Scottie Scheffler should get a chef to avoid any more kitchen accidents. Notably, Scheffler recently had to get stitches in his hand after he hurt himself in the kitchen.

“Oh gosh don’t listen to my advice because he’s really good at golf. Maybe get a chef though,” Gerard said.

Argentine professional golfer Alejandro Tosti advised Scheffler to visit Argentina more often, while Mac Meissner said Scheffler needs to speak more in interviews. One-time PGA Tour winner Matt McCarty advised Scheffler to keep doing what he has always been doing.

Scottie Scheffler is currently sitting at T16 after the second round of the Players Championship. Min Woo Lee is at the top of the leaderboard in a tie with Akshay Bhatia. They both finished the second round with six-under.

2025 Players Championship leaderboard after round 2

While Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead after round two of the Players Championship, J.J. Spaun is one stroke behind them, in the solo spot at third position.

The Players Championship has a one-under cut, and players who failed to meet the criteria will not be proceeding to the third round. Some of the players who did not make the cut include Michael Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry, and Max Homa. Meanwhile, Wyndham Clark withdrew from the tournament due to a neck injury after playing nine holes on the second day.

Here’s a look at the top six positions on the leaderboard after the second day.

T1: Akshay Bhatia (-11)

T1: Min Woo Lee (-11)

3: J.J. Spaun (-10)

T4: Rory McIlroy (-9)

T4: Collin Morikawa (-9)

T4: Alex Smalley (-9)

T7: Lucas Glover (-8)

T7: Will Zalatoris (-8)

T9: Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T9: Jake Knapp (-7)

T11: Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T11: Harris English (-6)

T11: Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T11: Billy Horschel (-6)

T11: Sepp Straka (-6)

