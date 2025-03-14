Min Woo Lee reveals the secret weapon that makes him the clubhouse leader of The Players Championship: "It's a pretty good weapon"

Min Woo Lee is leading the ongoing Round 2 at the Players Championship. He has carded a total score of 11-under at the half-way mark.

Commonly dubbed as the 'fifth Major' in golf, the Players Championship is hosted at the Player Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. One of the main characteristics of the course is that it doesn't suit a particular player. It is a challenging course to navigate for many golfers.

A feat that Lee seems to have cracked over the years. He appears to be at ease while playing at the course. In the press interview after his second round, the Australian golfer was asked about why he has been able to find a comfort at the Players Stadium Course, something most golfers find difficult. He answered via ASAP Text:

"I think I'm not sure why, but I think my 2-iron, I'm using that a lot and it's a pretty good weapon of mine. So I can kind of draw it and hit it straight and it goes a long way. When I hit it good it goes, ends up going a long way. That helps. Then you have short clubs into holes, so, yeah I would love to hit 2-iron everywhere but obviously you can't, some holes and, yeah, I think that's it. The 2-iron."

Min Woo Lee is sharing his lead in the Round 2 of the Players Championship with Akshay Bhatia. The young duo is trailed by J.J. Spaun in the third position. Spaun had been leading the standings with Lucas Glover and Camilo Villegas after the suspended Round 1 of the tournament.

"It's not too hot, so it's great and can't complain" - Min Woo Lee on East Coast courses

Min Woo Lee at the 2025 Players Championship (Source: Imagn)

Min Woo Lee shifted his home base from Perth to Las Vegas in 2024. He often plays rounds with Kurt Kitayama and Collin Morikawa now that he resides on the West Coast.

Lee had to travel all the way to Florida in the East Coast from his residence for the Players Championship this week. The Eastern courses generally feature Bermudagrass.

After his spectacular second round of the event, Lee was asked in the press interviews what he liked about the East Coast courses, such as the Players Stadium Course currently hosting the Players Championship. He said via ASAP Text:

"Probably the sea level helps. I feel like when I was over on the West Coast, other than like Pebble, the ball was going a long way. So it's nice to -- I mean it still goes a long way, but like with mid-cool weather it's closer to the number. So again, you can be a bit more comfortable over the ball. It's nice. It's not too hot, so it's great and can't complain. This course is amazing."

Min Woo Lee had talked about moving to the US from Australia during an episode of Full Swing's third season on Netflix recently.

