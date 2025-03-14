IN PICTURES: Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red releases ambassador's outfits for Players Championship debut

Tiger Woods may not be participating in the ongoing Players Championship this year, but his brand, Sun Day Red, will make flashing appearances at TPC Sawgrass. The brand recently unveiled what its ambassador, Karl Vilips, will be sporting at the prestigious tournament.

Ad

Sun Day Red recently shared Vilips' wardrobe for the Players Championship with the fans on their X handle. The Australian golfer will be sporting various apparel produced by the brand this week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Vilips sported the navy blue and white striped shirt and navy blue trousers for his opening round at his first Players Championship on Thursday. It is the first outfit in the social media post. Thus it can be expected that he will don the salmon pink shirt and black trousers combo on Friday.

The first round of the Players Championship was suspended due to darkness. At the moment, Lucas Glover, Camilo Villegas, and J.J. Spaun are leading the standings. Karl Vilips is placed T62 in the suspended Round 1 of the tournament.

Ad

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods revealed that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon and had undergone surgery for the same. While fans hoped he would make his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Masters this April, those prospects are appearing bleak now.

He was last seen at his TGL match against Atlanta Drive GC, which his team Jupiter Links Golf Club lost. The latter failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, he could still be present at the semi-finals in the coming week to fulfill his co-founder duties.

Ad

Tiger Woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump (Image via Imagn)

The Daily Mail recently reported that Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, have been seeing each other for a while.

Ad

The report further suggested through a source (via Fox News):

"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway,"

Ad

None of these reports have been confirmed by either party.

Tiger Woods had arrived at the Genesis Invitational's final round with Vanessa Trump and Don Jr. Trump's daughter Kai. She is a budding golfer and had participated in the Pro-Am round of the tournament where she was paired with Rory McIlroy.

Vanessa Trump and Don Jr. Trump had divorced in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback