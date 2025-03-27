Justin Thomas pens heartfelt message to Tiger Woods' golf league

Led by Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay, the Atlanta Drive Golf Club captured TGL's SoFi Cup in the league's inaugural season on Tuesday. The team defeated the New York Golf Club's Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young in a best-of-three series in the TGL finals.

Ad

On Instagram, Justin Thomas praised his experience in the new virtual golf league this year. He posted a series of photos, starting with one of himself and his wife standing with the SoFi Cup trophy after the Atlanta Drives' victory.

"CHAMPS! What a season @tglgolf was. I think I speak for everybody when I say it exceeded our expectations, and more fun than any of us could’ve imagined. TGL has found a way to combine a fun and unique twist on golf, while creating a format that is extremely competitive. I’m so appreciative of Mr. Arthur Blank and his staff, our AMAZING team manager Ben, and great teammates @lucas_glover__, @patrickcantlay, and @billyho_golf in a group effort to become SoFi Cup champs. Appreciate the support from everyone!" read Thomas' caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The final match between the Atlanta Drive and New York had a thrilling finish, with Billy Horschel making a lengthy putt for Atlanta to take a one-point lead on the second-to-last hole.

The final hole was a par five between Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young. New York needed to win the hole in order to force a playoff, but Cantlay's remarkable chip and birdie sealed the win for Atlanta.

Justin Thomas' game is rounding into form in wake of narrow loss at the Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel after winning the TGL Finals (via Getty)

Justin Thomas has been playing some of his best golf lately, both in his TGL matches and on the PGA Tour. Thomas is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 PGA Championship, and he's come close to ending the drought multiple times this year.

Ad

Thomas, now the ninth-ranked golfer in the world, has had two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025. At last weekend's Valspar Championship, Thomas held a three-shot lead on the back nine at the ever-difficult Copperhead Course. Thomas bogeyed two of his final three holes, ultimately losing by one shot to Viktor Hovland.

Thomas also finished in solo second place at The American Express in January. In the final round, Thomas fired a six-under-par 66 but ultimately lost to Sepp Straka by two shots.

Ad

Thomas also registered two other top-10 finishes in 2025. He finished tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for ninth at The Genesis Invitational.

Thomas aims to have success at The Masters in two weeks. His best finish at the event was fourth place in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback