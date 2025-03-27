"Out of touch with reality" - Xander Schauffele trolled for suggesting Tiger Woods' TGL season needs to be shortened

Xander Schauffele was a part of the inaugural season of the TGL. His team, New York Golf Club, lost to Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL Championship this week.

TGL was Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's brainchild and had been in the pipeline for years before making its debut in 2025. The debut season lasted over three months with matches played almost every Monday and Tuesday at the SoFi Center.

Xander Schauffele, unfortunately, had to sit out of a major chunk of the tournament as he was recovering from a rib injury.

Soon after, he suggested that TGL seasons should be shortened. Golf writer Matt Vincezi posted the ace golfer's opinions on X.

Schauffele reportedly said: "I think just like us players sit down in our off season with our team, they’re going to sit down here and see how they can tweak everything, whether it’s shortening the season or having it end (sooner)."

He added that finishing the finale "just before" the Players Championship would be a good duration for the tech-forward league.

"I was talking to someone earlier about that; having it end sort of just before the Players, that would be something that we’d be up for," he added.

However, fans disagreed with Schauffele's opinions, as they expressed their own opinions in the comment section.

"These guys are so out of touch with reality."

"Imagine if he found out what a real job was like?" one fan wondered.

"It’s impossible to like some of these guys" another wrote.

"Xander pontificating payments again. Dude holds a quarter so tight the eagle screams."

Some fans tried to reason with or find a solution to Xander Schauffele's complaint.

"Why don't they do it in the fall/winter when there is no golf on TV!?" one fan suggested.

"I agree with that. I was interested before the real golf season started but my interest fizzled and I didn't end up watching the playoffs" another opined.

Xander Schauffele was last seen at the 2025 Valspar Championship last weekend. It marked his third event after returning from injury. He was placed T12 with a total score of 5-under.

How much did Xander Schauffele earn at the TGL?

Xander Schuaffele at the TGL Finals (Source: Getty)

Xander Schauffele reportedly earned a staggering $1.125M for his stint at TGL. The amount would have been doubled if his team, New York Golf Club, had won the Championship this week.

The debut run of TGL wasn't exactly as dream-like as people would have imagined. The tech-forward league struggled with garnering high TV ratings. Per reports, the viewership averaged at 504,000 by it's culmination.

