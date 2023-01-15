Is Spain hosting the 2031 Ryder Cup? 

Spain will most likely host the 2031 Ryder Cup. The venue for the tournament has not been decided yet, but PGA Catalunya in Spain has the chance to serve as the venue for the iconic cup in eight years.

However, Luton Hoo also had their sights on staging the Ryder Cup. Besides them, the London club at Kent Boltonltom golf course is also in the queue to host the championship. However, Spain's golf course vaulted into a favorite spot.

Seemingly, the Ryder Cup has been moving back to Spain since 1997. All thanks to venue owner Denis O'Brien, who spent millions to build the course for the international competitions, with a promise to benefit from £100 million backing at the regional and national championships.

Although there are several other courses in the queue, the government's backing and the rich design of the Spanish golf course work in its favor. The United Kingdom has major issues with government backing, while Germany could be the third option to host the championship.

PGA Catalunya Golf Course, Spain (Image via Sports.yahoo)

However, there was no statement from the officials. Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup director, has maintained his silence in talking about the venue of the 2031 tournament.

Hero Cup dressing golfers for the Ryder Cup

With time, things changed, and now the mechanism of the selection process is incorporating less formal. According to Telegraph Sport:

"The Tour was finding that they would have four or five bids, with loads of money spent on each, and at the end, there would only be one happy party, with the others suddenly against the Tour. This way, it’s much less messy. "

Adding to the statement, the insider said:

"The Tour had intended to announce by the end of 2022 but because of everything that has happened, it is understandable that there’s been no rush. It is eight years away, and in Europe, it’s not like in America who are a bit ahead of us with their future venues."

Officials are not in a hurry to decide on the venue, and they still have lots of time to think about it. Meanwhile, their focus is on the upcoming tournament.

For now, the focus is on the newly formed Hero Cup, which is being closely examined by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. The reportedly claimed descendant of the sadly lamented Seve Trophy is underway in Abu Dhabi from January 13 to 15.

The Hero Cup features two teams, Great Britain and Ireland, as well as Continental Europe, in a staged practice match for the Ryder Cup scheduled to take place in September in Rome.

On the final day, ten singles competed to take on one another for their team, and finally, the trophy fell into the hands of Continental Europe. Francesco Molinari's team won the tournament with a score of 14.5–10.5.

Molinari, sees it as a great motivation for the upcoming Ryder Cup and said:

"Being in Rome would be incredible."

The venue for the 2031 Ryder Cup will be announced sooner or later. However, golfers are focused on their ongoing tournaments.

