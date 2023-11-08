Is TGL 'simpler' than LIV Golf as Tiger Woods claims? Comparing the events' rules and format

Tiger Woods and his business partner and best friend, Rory McIlroy join hands to start a new virtual golf series, TGL. The series has a very different format and recently, Woods claimed that it is much 'simpler' than LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods finally unveiled the sixth team of TGL, Jupiter Links Golf Club and opened up about his new series in an interview with Associate Press. Woods Said:

"Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. Here it’s very simple."

Tiger Woods TGL has a very different format in comparison to the LIV Golf. Although both are team series, their play format is different from each other.

LIV Golf is a 54-hole format series while TGL will only have 15- holes. All the players of the TGL series will compete in a one-night match, which will take place indoors in Palm Beach Gardens, South Florida. LIV Golf, on the other hand, takes place in golf courses around the world.

LIV Golf takes place in stroke format while in TGL, golfers will play the first nine holes of Triples (3 players of one team against the 3 of the other team) while the remaining six holes will be a head-to-head match. Players will take alternate shots in triples match.

The team with the fewest shots at a hole gains points for their team, and each hole is worth one point. The squad with the most points at the end of the match will prevail. Fifteen regular matches will take place, followed by the semifinal and final.

In LIV Golf, players compete in a conventional golf format (Stroke play) and receive points after the match based on their positions on the leaderboard.

They have 14 tournaments including a team championship at the end of the season. Players, who finish top on the LIV Golf standings at the end of a season, earn bonuses.

LIV Golf Team Championship format

LIV Golf teams get points all season long. Those that place in the top four at the end of the regular season advance straight to the semifinals, with the remaining players playing in the quarterfinals. The teams that win in the quarterfinals advance to the semi-finals where they will face auto-qualifiers.

This year, the foursome and fourball formats were used for the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, while the stroke format was used for the final, where all 48 players battled for various spots on their teams.

The teams who lost in quarterfinal matches competed for 8–12 spots, the semi-final losers for 4–8 spots, and the semi-final winners for the top 4 spots.

TGL has 24 players while LIV has 48. However, they both have four players in each team.